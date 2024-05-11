'Focus on cricket, not parties': Wasim Akram has no hesitation, sends stern message to Prithvi Shaw as DC star falls





Delhi Capitals have had a mixed season so far in IPL 2024 but remain in the race for the play-offs. The side has six wins and as many losses in 12 matches, with matches remaining to be played against Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, both of whom are also in contention for play-off spots. Although the side has had a better performance in the second half of the season, one player who has remained inconsistent throughout is their star Indian opener, Prithvi Shaw. Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the Indian Premier League (AP) cricket match The youngster had a forgettable season last year, narrowly missing the 100-point mark in eight appearances. Although there were better performances in 2024, he has yet to find his best form; in 8 matches he has 198 runs with a strike rate of 163.64. He was not part of the Unlock exclusive access to the latest news about India's general elections, only through the HT app. Download now! Download now! Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram spoke about Shaw's problems in the current season; Akram admired Shaw's talent but had some advice for the Indian youngster, who is no longer in contention for spots in the national team due to inconsistent performances and off-field issues. I haven't watched him closely this year, but he needs to get back to basics, play first-class cricket and score big. Focus on cricket, not parties, Akram said Sportkeeda. He still has plenty of cricket in him, just go back and play first-class cricket. Get many centuries and make a comeback. That's the only way. There is no shortcut. He has time on his hands, and that's good for him, Akram further said. 'Need to play regularly' Shaw last played for Team India in 2021 when he was part of the squad's squad for the white-ball series against Sri Lanka. Wasim Akram stressed that Shaw needs to play regularly and take care of himself off the field. He needs to play regularly and also look at himself off the field. Do as many parties as you want after you retire, who cares. But now concentrate on cricket, he said. Delhi Capitals will return to action on May 12 when the side takes on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial IPL battle for both sides.

