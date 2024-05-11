Alabama Football: Kalen DeBoer faces a tough opening test

Happy Friday everyone. Most years around this time we would be talking about how the softball team is doing in the SEC tournament. Unfortunately, this season has been a disaster. Baseball has a series with LSU this weekend that's more to gain than anyone probably expected in the preseason.

Alabama track and field is featured at the SEC Championships.

On the opening day of the 2024 SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, Victor Kiprop And Hilda Olemomoi went back-to-back in the final two events of the night, claiming gold in their respective 10,000-meter races. Kiprop claimed the Tides' first gold of the weekend, crossing the line in 29:36.95. His victory marked the third straight year that the junior has claimed gold in the men's 10,000 meters, and the seventh straight year that the Crimson Tide men have compiled the longest active streak in the SEC. Kiprop is also the first student-athlete in conference history to win three consecutive gold medals in the men's 10,000 meters. Olemomoi soon after collected her first career SEC gold medal in the women's 10,000 meters, with a time of 33:47.19.

Not much else happens today. Across 247 sports, Alabama's 2024 football schedule ranks as the ninth-toughest in the nation.

Schedule 2024: WKU, USF, Wisconsin, Georgia, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, Tennessee, Missouri, LSU, Mercer, Oklahoma, Auburn Ranked opponents in 247Sports' top 25 after the spring: 5 Before anyone is welcomed into the SEC, jokes are thrown in the first-year Alabama coach's direction Kalen DeBoerThink about this: His schedule in Washington in 2024 would have been just as tough in the ultra-competitive Big Ten. Fourteen of our 2024 preseason top 15 teams come from those two conferences, now relatively superpowers in college football. We follow five matches that could be there six if the Badgers find a spot in the polls against nationally ranked teams in August, including a home showdown with top-ranked Georgia in DeBoer's SEC debut.

With fourteen of the top fifteen teams coming from two conferences, a split seems inevitable.

An unlimited coaching staff has once again been proposed, and this time it appears to have legs.

Given the freedom to expand on-field staffs, college football programs would likely follow an NFL model, where each position group would have a second assistant, such as an assistant offensive line coach or an assistant defensive backs coach. Most schools typically use the four assigned graduate assistant spots on the field to help with the offensive line, defensive line, secondary and wide receiver. The change could also create coordinators without job responsibilities and more independent special teams coordinators. Will schools put other recruiters on the job, and perhaps keep an older coach at home? The proposal would require off-campus recruiters to receive regular on-site coaching. (Service academies would be allowed 14 recruiting assistants.)

You'll see G5 coordinators paying more money to become assistant position coaches at SEC or Big Ten schools, who, armed with the windfall from the latest TV contract negotiations, can afford a veritable army of staffers. This will only increase the competitive imbalance.

Kirby Smart was asked about DeBoer and Saban during the golf tournament and predictably said next to nothing.

Nicks was great, Smart said. He's been great for my career, he's a great man. He is a leader in college football. He continues to do that. I have been very supportive of myself and my family. I enjoyed it. Smart spent nine seasons in Tuscaloosa, starting as defensive backs coach in 2007. He was quickly promoted to defensive coordinator in 2008 and was part of one of the greatest runs in college football history with Alabama. Four of Smarts' national championships have been with the Crimson Tide. However, taking control of his alma mater was too good an opportunity to pass up. Smart brought the standard that Saban had set with him to Georgia and immediately became Alabama's biggest rival on the field when it came to competing for championships. Six times against each other, Saban came out on top five times. Four of them were SEC Championship games, while no Alabama fan will forget the 2017 national championship DeVonta Smith scored a walk-off touchdown.

247 has an example of the Bandit position in Wommack's defense, effectively replacing the Jack.

Latham and Overton are the two veterans in the room, and Keeley and Renaud are the two younger players with the edge. The fifth spot in August likely goes to Steve Mboumoua, the Qubcois recruit who committed and signed with Alabama in December, while speak French. Mboumoua is a progressive prospect who impressed as a Canadian high school student at a camp in Alabama. They put him on the edge and beat guys and his trainer said last year. They put him in and beat guys. It was a big show. So people were screaming. There was a center or guard, and he pushed him so hard that he fell on his butt. Mboumoua will likely replace Khurtiss Perry, who spent the spring as the fifth Bandit but entered the transfer portal last month.

Keeley is considerably lighter than the others, so you have to wonder if he could play a role on obvious passing downs while Latham and Overton handle the standard downs.

This is a cool piece about how linebacker Myles Johnson came to camp in Alabama with zero Power 5 offers, and stayed committed to Alabama.

I had no stars. Really not a lot of (recruiting) interest, Johnson said. I had two offers. I had one from Tuskegee and one from Liberty University. I just came in there wanting to get better. I just wanted to experience the culture of Alabama. Kevin Steele, the defensive coordinator at the time, had previously visited Johnson's high school, TR Miller, and watched tape with coach Brent Hubbert. Steele was impressed and invited Hubbert and Johnson to Alabama's camp a few weeks later. Johnson made the trip to Tuscaloosa without any preconceived ideas. Freedom was still his only Division I offer.

Finally, this is a great article from the Lexington Herald-Leader. Look what Nate Oats did to them.

When the 2024-2025 college basketball season begins, there will be a new king of the SEC. He won't be the only coach in the league with a national championship who has moved to Fayetteville in search of its first Final Four in a decade. It won't be the new coach at Kentucky still looking for his first win in an NCAA Tournament game. It won't be Tennessee's Rick Barnes or Auburn's Bruce Pearl who split last season's league hardware. Alabama, fresh off the Final Four, looks like the team to beat at this early stage of the offseason. Oats was talking about that recruiting pitch before last season even ended, and he, Murphy and the rest of the Bama staff have once again worked the transfer portal to near perfection in recent weeks.

The Kentucky writer is jealous of Alabama basketball, folks. What a time to be alive.

That's it for today. Nice weekend.

Roll tide.