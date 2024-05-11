CROOKSTON BOYS TENNIS SAILS PAST PERHAM AND EGF

The Crookston Pirate Boys Tennis team defeated Perham 6-1 and currently faces East Grand Forks.

CROOKSTON vs. PERHAM

Crookston defeated Perham 5-2 earlier this year and showed some more improvement when they defeated the Yellowjackets 6-1 on Friday afternoon. Crookston won all three doubles matches. Grant Funk and Jack Everett won a hard-fought first set 7-5 and won the second set 6-3 to earn the victory. The second doubles team of Caden Boike and Hudson Rick posted a 6-1 victory in the first set and had a tougher second set before winning 6-4. At third doubles, Colton Osborn and Alex Zammert won the first set 6-2 and a close second set 6-4 to sweep the doubles match.

Isaac Thomforde played an impressive match and won 6-3, 6-2. Reggie Winjum lost to Breken Wokasch in the first match of the season. Today it was a different story, as Reggieb played an excellent match with a 6-2 victory in the first set. Reggie continued to play great tennis and won the second set 6-4. Perham won the third singles match with an exciting and hard-fought first set 7-6 and they won the second set 6-2 for their only win of the match. Four singles were the best match. Sam Wideseth lost the first set 6-4. Wideseth fought back to take a hard-fought 7-6 win, forcing a third set. Wideseth continued his solid play as he pulled away for a 10-4 victory to take the match.



CROOKSTON-6 Perham-1 To win To score 1st Isaac Thomforde Mason Happel Crox 6-3, 6-2 2nd Reggie Winjum Brecken Wokasch Crox 6-2, 6-4 3rd Gunnar Groven Reid Wokasch PER 7-6, 6-2 4th Sam Widseth Maddox Happel Crox 4-6, 7-6, 10-4 1st

CROOKSTON VS EAST BIG FORKS

Crookston continued its dominant play in the second match of the day, defeating the East Grand Forks Green Wave 5-2.

Crookston won the singles matches, while Isaac Thomforde cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the opening singles. At second singles, Reggie Winjum defeated Thomas McMahon in a good back-and-forth battle, 6-3, 6-3. Gunnar Groven continued to play good tennis and cruised to a 6-2, 6-2 victory. At fourth singles, Sam Widseth continues to roll as he won the first set 6-3 and pulled away in the second set for a 6-1 win to take the match.

The Pirate first doubles team of Grant Funk and Jack Everett capped off a great day of tennis as they had the closest match of the day. They won a tense back-and-forth first set 7-6 and came away with some big points. The second set was more of the same as the Pirates won another battle 7-5. East Grand Forks won the second and third doubles matches, but Crookston won the match 5-2.

Crookston has won eight straight games and improves to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in Section 8A play. The Pirates travel to Thief River Falls on Tuesday.