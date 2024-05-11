Kent Thunderbirds load up on Western Hockey League draft picks

The Kent-based Seattle Thunderbirds are preparing for the future with 11 picks in the Western Hockey League (WHL) Prospects Draft and two selections in the WHL US Priority Draft.

The T-Birds took forward Brock England, 14, with the 11th overall pick in the first round of the Prospects Draft on May 9. They took two players in the Priority Draft on May 8, each from the Dallas (Texas) Stars Elite 14U AAA team.

According to the Canadian Hockey League website, players eligible for the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft were 2009-born players residing in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories, Yukon, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas. , Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

A total of 237 players were selected by WHL teams in the Prospects Draft.

Forty-four players (born in 2009) participated in the US Priority Draft, which is held one day prior to the Prospects Draft. All US players not selected in the Priority Draft remain eligible for the Prospects Draft.

A look at each choice, put together by T-Bird staff:

WHL outlook draft

• Brock England: First round, 11th overall, forward, from Calgary, Alberta's private Edge School U15 Prep in Canada. In the 2023-2024 season, England played in 24 matches with the Under Age 15 team and seven matches with U18s. Scoring 20 goals (18 and 2 respectively) and a total of 44 points.

• Matthew Hilderman: Second round, 23rd overall, forward, from Edge School U15 Prep. In the 2023-2024 season, Hilderman was a Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL) Second Team All-Star with 29 regular season and playoff goals (the most on the U15 Prep team).

• Grayson Tash: Second round, 64th overall, defenseman from Burnaby, British Columbia Winter Club (BWC) Academy U15 Prep. Tash played in 33 games with the Burnaby Winter Club (BWC), tallying 39 points (3 goals and 36 assists).

• Marcus Laraque: Fourth round, 79th selection, forward, from the HC Edmonton, Alberta U15. Laraque played in 31 regular season games and scored 41 points (13 goals and 28 assists). Marcus is the son of Georges Laraque, the former Montreal right winger known as one of the most successful hockey enforcers of his era.

• Seamus Dillon: Fifth round, 100th overall, forward, of the Airdrie Xtreme U15 AAA in Alberta. In the 2023–2024 season, Dillon appeared in 34 regular season games and 10 playoffs, registering 37 points in the regular season (17 goals, 20 assists) and 11 points in the postseason (2 goals, 9 assists).

• Rylan Maughan: Seventh round, 137th overall, defenseman, from Vancouver, BC Island Hockey Club U15. Maughan played in 44 games with the Island Wild U15 and Island Wild U18, scoring 41 points (15 goals and 26 assists).

• Kai Richards: Seventh round, 151st overall, forward, from St. Albert (Alberta) U15 AAA Sabres. During the 2023/24 season so far, Richards has played 34 games and scored 22 goals with 40 assists for 62 points.

• Brock MacDougal: Eighth round, 159th overall, forward. MacDougal played the 2023-2024 season with the HC Edmonton U15, scoring 31 goals with 21 assists in 33 games for 52 points. As well as six playoff appearances where he registered five goals and two assists for seven points in total.

• Theo McBride: 10th round, 203rd overall, goaltender, of the Calgary, Alberta CNHA U15 AAA Northstars. In the 2023/24 season, McBride played 18 games for the Northstars, his goals against average is 2.12 with a save percentage of 0.931 and a record of 12-6-0.

• Ryder Forster: 11th round, 225th overall, defenseman, from HC Edmonton U15. Forster played in 30 games in the 2023/24 season, scoring nine goals and 33 assists for a total of 42 points.

• Aidan Harman: 12th round, 247th overall, defenseman, from Lloydminster Athletics in Saskatchewan, U15. In the 2023-2024 season, Harman played 32 games with the Athletics U15, nine games with the Athletics U18 and one game with the Calgary Rockies U17. In the 42 games he played, he scored 51 points (21 goals and 30 assists).

American priority design

• Ewen Willers: First round, second overall, forward, of the Dallas (Texas) Stars Elite 14U AAA. In the 2023-2024 season, Willers played in 78 games and scored 51 points (26 goals and 25 assists).

• Brendan Williams: Second round, 26th overall, forward, of the Dallas Stars Elite 14U AAA. In 79 games that Williams played in the 2023-2024 season, he scored 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points.

