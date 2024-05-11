Jacksonville college FSCJ chooses Manta Ray as its mascot





The Manta Ray, which is highly intelligent and the largest ray in the ocean, won the public vote to become Florida State College's new mascot for Jacksonville. The Manta Ray was one of the top three finalists during a public voting process that began in fall 2023. He received the most votes in the final round, which was announced Thursday during the FSCJ's annual commencement ceremony. “The news was received with great celebration by the graduates, families, friends, faculty and staff in attendance, and graduates received FSCJ Manta Ray rally towels after accepting their diplomas,” the college said. The manta ray is not only the largest ray in the ocean with a wingspan of up to 7 meters and a weight of up to two tons, but it can also jump out of the water. The flaps on the front of a manta ray are called cephalic lobes and help the animal “direct food to its mouth as it swims,” ​​the researchers said. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. They have also shown “high levels of intelligence and long-term memory, able to map their environment using sight and smell,” according to the Great Barrier Reef Foundation. “Manta rays have the largest brain-to-body weight ratio of any living fish.” Beginning in October 2023, the public will vote from a list of 25 potential mascots collected by student leadership, faculty and staff. The 9,000 votes from the public and the 864 registered names limited the options to the top three: Kraken, Dean Ray and Sea Dragon. From January 17 to February 24, the public voted again for the three finalists. “This has been an exciting process and we cannot thank the community enough for their involvement,” said Board President John Avendano. “We often say that FSCJ is 'the community's college,' so we wanted to make sure we picked a mascot that everyone would connect with and help us build on that energy. The Manta Ray was a perfect choice for us, and we can't wait to see the symbol on shirts, hats, uniforms, signage and more.” The new mascot will be incorporated into FSCJ, FSCJ Athletics and the entire university community, including new Manta Ray uniforms for the athletics teams and a mascot costume for the 2024-2025 season. Automated Vehicles 101:FSCJ uses the downtown campus as a route for a sensor-controlled shuttle The FSCJ athletics program has had the Stars and then the Blue Wave as mascots, but these were not used throughout the college. Avendano decided last year, after conversations with students, faculty, staff, alumni and community partners, that a schoolwide mascot was needed to “unify” the nearly 60-year-old FSCJ. If the Manta Ray is selected, the Blue Wave will be stopped. The college has men's baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's cross country, women's volleyball, women's beach volleyball and women's softball, as well as intramural activities including flag football, soccer, basketball, billiards, table tennis and kickball. Other local college mascots include the University of North Florida Ospreys, the Jacksonville University Dolphins and the St. Johns River State College Vikings. [email protected], (904) 359-4109

