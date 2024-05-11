Bucknell University





BOSTON, Mass.- The Bucknell Bison softball team (19-27) ended the season on Friday with two losses in the Patriot League Tournament. Bucknell fell 5-2 to one-seeded Boston University in the winners' bracket and lost 12-2 in six innings to second-seeded Lehigh in the elimination game. .- The Bucknell Bison softball team (19-27) ended the season on Friday with two losses in the Patriot League Tournament. Bucknell fell 5-2 to one-seeded Boston University in the winners' bracket and lost 12-2 in six innings to second-seeded Lehigh in the elimination game. Summary of game one Madison Roukey started the match and yielded a leadoff single. A sacrifice bunt and flyout moved her to third base. Bucknell's pitcher prevented the run by inducing a soft pop-up to the shortstop Brooke Popella . Both pitchers were on their A-game for four innings. Bella Radican ended Boston's perfect game with a single in the fifth inning. She promptly stole second base, but was left behind. Boston exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and took the lead decisively. Roukey plucked leadoff hitter Allison Boaz with a pitch. The next batter, Lauren Sellers, attempted to lay down the sacrifice bunt twice. The attempts failed, but with two hits she launched a home run over the left field wall. Lauren Keleher followed with a single. Hunter Vestal entered the circle relieved. Two outs followed and then a walk followed. Keleher charged to third when ball four escaped and was called safe on third. Brooke Deppiesse doubled to left field and scored two more runs. Lauren Nett singled for another RBI. Pryor's grounder ended the inning. Bucknell fought back in the seventh inning. Zoe Smith beat an infield single and Savannah Jones a single to center field. Popella dropped a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Radican singled through the left side to score Smith. The overthrow by the Boston shortstop sent Jones running home. Bucknell was down 5-2 and had life. Marissa Rapino hit a laser line drive, but the third baseman converted it into a double play to end the game. Summary of game two Jones started in the circle for the Bison and Lehigh jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a double play by Brooke Cannon and Emily Cimino. Bucknell tied the game 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning. MaKenzie Hilling doubled over the left fielder's head. Smith rushed and beat an infield single, then Jones helped her cause with an RBI single. After Smith and Jones advanced on a passed ball, Smith appeared to score on a sacrifice fly, but was called out for leaving early, ending the inning. Lehigh held a 2-1 lead in the third inning. Josie Charles walked and a throwing error went by Noelle Gardon placed runners in second and third place. Cimino hit a sacrifice fly for the lead. Roukey entered the circle in the fourth inning. Lehigh broke the game open with a four-run inning. Holly Lovett walked and Greaney homered over the center field wall. Payton Sward singled and Charles tripled for the third run. Jones came back into the circle and Smith singled in Charles for the 6-1 lead. The Mountain Hawks scored two more runs in the fifth inning. Dudley doubled to start the inning and a flyout followed. Sarah Zimmerman was placed in the circle. Lehigh produced several walks, steals, a single and an error by Zimmerman to score the two runs. Bucknell countered with a point in their fifth frame. Zimmerman and Rapino singled with one out, and Speicher reached on a bunt-single to load the bases. Hilling drew a walk, but the Bison settled for one run after Smith's deep ball nearly resulted in a grand slam but was caught for the final out. Lehigh scored four runs in the sixth inning to invoke the run rule. Cimino walked and Cannon doubled. Vestal came into the circle for the final appearance of her career, and the Mountain Hawks scored runs on a sacrifice fly, a wild pitch, a walk and a single.

