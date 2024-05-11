College Football 25 cover revealed thanks to PlayStation Store leak





Although EA will fully reveal College Football 25 sometime this month, the PlayStation Store has leaked the game's cover early. Spotted by The Athletics, Sony's digital gaming store accidentally shared the cover of EA's highly anticipated sports game. Although the Deluxe Edition listing has been removed, the listing for College Football 25 has been updated to include a banner with the same image as depicted on the Deluxe Edition of the game. As you can see below, the cover is for the Deluxe Edition of College Football 25. The image shows several college football players returning for another season, with Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, and Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter front and center in the middle. The PlayStation Store accidentally revealed the Deluxe Edition cover for College Football 25. While the cover may seem a bit busy to some, it does highlight why another college football game is even possible, as this will be the first time college football players will be able to license their name, image, and likeness in the game. In 2021, EA originally announced its plans to create a new college football game, but it would use generic players to avoid legal issues. However, the publisher reversed course after the United States Supreme Court ruled that student-athletes could use NIL to make profits in their collegiate careers. It was previously reported that players interested in participating in College Football 25 had to sign up, with part of the registration fee including $600 and a copy of the game. EA officially announced earlier this year that it would be making a real reveal for College Football 25 in May. While College Football 25 hasn't gotten a real reveal yet beyond the two teasers, EA previously said shared details of the upcoming sports game with ESPN. This includes confirmation that Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory will return. There will also be confirmation that 134 FBS schools have agreed to participate, although actual coaches, such as Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, will not be in the picture, or at least not released. College Football 25 will also include new features introduced in college football such as the College Football Playoff System, NIL and the Transfer Portal. However, EA has not yet shared any details about its implementation. Taylor is a reporter at IGN. You can follow her on Twitter @TayNixster.

