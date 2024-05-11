Izaac Quek and Zeng Jian book tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games





Both defending SEA Games Singles gold medalists will make their debuts at the July showpiece Saturday May 11, 2024 – Singaporean national rowers, Isaac Quek And Zeng Jianbooked their tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after winning their respective singles finals at the Southeast Asian Regional Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 10. Both defending SEA Games Singles gold medalists will make their debuts at the July showpiece. Izaac, who turns 18 in two weeks, received an early birthday present when he emerged victorious in the final against veteran Phakpoom Sanguasin, 41, of Thailand, 7-11, 12-10, 8-11, 11-3, 11-5, 11-5. The rising star of Singapore table tennis blocked out the noise of the 300-strong home crowd to become Singapore's youngest-ever rower to qualify for the Olympics. Of course I am very happy that I qualified for the Olympic Games. It's something I told myself would be my goal for this year, and I'm glad I accomplished it, Izaac said. Despite being the current SEA Games champion, during this match I told myself that everyone is on a level playing field, and I only focused on what I had to do, he added. Earlier, Izaac faced John Russel Misal of the Philippines in the semi-finals and survived a fightback from the Filipino to clinch his place in the final after a thrilling 4-3 win. Despite losing the first set 7-11, Izaac stormed his way to win the next three sets, 11-5, 11-7, 11-7, but the Filipino had other ideas as he tied the score at 3- 3 after winning the set. fifth and sixth set 11-8, 11-8. However, with the small Singaporean contingent behind him, Izaac gained confidence and seized the opportunity, winning the deciding set 11-5 and sealing his place in the final. Singapore's number one female rower, Zeng Jian, 27, had a relatively easy match against Vietnam's Nguyen Khanh in the Women's Singles Final. Zeng stormed out to a 3-0 lead, winning 11-7, 11-6, 11-8, before dropping the fourth set 9-11 to the Vietnamese. It was a see-saw battle in the fifth set, with Khanh looking to stay in the match and Zeng looking to book her ticket, and it was the Singaporean who held her nerve to win 12-10. I am grateful for the team's support and with the confidence of winning the SEA Games gold medal, I was able to reserve my spot. All the top players will be in Paris, so I would like to do my best and go as far as I can and leave without regrets, Zeng said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportplus.sg/post/table-tennis-izaac-quek-and-zeng-jian-book-tickets-to-paris-2024-olympics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos