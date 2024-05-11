21-run salute: Eagles shoot Colonels





FORT MYERS, Fla. – Florida Gulf Coast University scored in every inning, scoring 15 runs combined over the second and third inning as the Eagles opened an Atlantic Sun Conference baseball series with a 21-1 victory over Eastern Kentucky University on Friday night. Swanson Stadium. The Eagles (24-23, 16-9) scored a run on a wild pitch in the first inning before the floodgates opened in the second with a total of seven runs. After a Charles Davalan single scored Trevor Kole , By MacMoise second double of the game plated Dawson Place and Davalan to make it 4-0. Moise would later bring home a batter on a single Evan Dempsey to make it a 5-0 lead for the home team. With the bases loaded later in the inning, Kole singled through the left side for two runs, and when the ball was misplayed right, Javier Gorostola came home with the third run of the action, making it 8-0 before the second inning was over. “We got some big contributions and we were able to score,” the FGCU head coach said Dave Tollett . “When a [starting pitcher] comes out and he throws 96 to 99, he's just a very special arm. He's very talented, so it was good to be up there in the first two innings.” The runs made things go smoothly Davian Garcia , who allowed just one unearned run in four innings of work. The pitcher improved to 4-2 thanks to FGCU winning the game after ASUN's mandatory run rule went into effect. Matt Kavanaugh , Anthony Ursitti and Will Haberstock each worked a scoreless inning, with Haberstock striking out the seventh. “Our pitching is getting better and better,” Coach Tollett said. “I've said since February 18 that this team is going to get better and I think we're peaking at the right time, which is very good for us.” Along the way, the Eagles bats continued to grow big, with patience at the plate playing a key role. The Green & Blue walked 13 in the game and hit five batters. In the third inning, FGCU would record seven hits and score another eight runs as the Eagles rolled around for the second straight inning. Three more runs crossed the plate in the fourth with the advantage of only one hit, as Davalan's RBI double was the only hit on the frame. Ian Farrow and Dempsey each walked with the bases loaded, making it 19-1 after four. Harrison Povey started the sixth by turning on the first pitch and hitting a 450-foot blast to right to make it 20-1. Dalton Robinsons sacrifice fly in the seventh Jake McKee as the Eagles closed out the scoring with a 21-1 win. Kole and Dempsey each finished with four RBI that night. Dawson Place reached base the first four times at the plate via a walk or a hit by pitch. In total, FGCU's bottom third of the order (Gorostola, Kole and Place) scored eight points. “We talk about the 7-8-9 spots on the pitching side and also on the offensive side because if you can set the table for Davalan, Farrow, Moise and that bunch, then that's a really good situation to be in .” The Eagles will look to carry the momentum into Saturday's second game of the series. First pitch at Swanson Stadium is scheduled for 2 p.m Read the full article

