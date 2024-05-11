Blue Jays host the second annual cricket night







To be honest, that's why I'm so proud to be from Toronto, said Christine DesJardine, VP of brand and digital marketing for the Blue Jays so it's great to see that reflected in the stadium now.



This is all part of a global effort to bring the two sports (and their fan bases) closer together, in addition to the funky throwing mechanics, powerful swings and complex rules, it's all about a bat, a ball and a chance to connect.



My childhood memories and my fondest time with my family have without a doubt had to be cricket matches, said ICC US Development Officer Fara Gorsi, a native of Colorado, based in Manchester. And only love. Every time you watch a match, I can only relate it to something like Christmas Day: the excitement and the nervousness of it.



Brathwaite is no stranger to bringing people together; As the former captain of the West Indies team, the Barbadian native was tasked with leading a group of players from 15 different countries, each with their own culture, style and belief system.



It was like leading a Major League clubhouse , with all the proud plurality it contains.



As an all-rounder — cricket's version of a two-way player — Zafar can relate better than most to the efforts of high performance on both sides of the ball. An all-rounder – cricket's version of a two-way player – Zafar can relate to the tough performances from both sides of the ball better than most. That feat is not as rare in cricket as it is in baseball, but the common ground is certainly there. There are definitely a lot of similarities in terms of the nature of the game, Zafar said. There are many transferable skills between the two. So when you see the same kind of skills in another game, you can always have that connection and admiration [athletes] in other sports. Zafar will serve as captain of Team Canada in the upcoming International Cricket Council Mens T20 World Cup, to be hosted in the West Indies and the United States in June. He was one of several current and former players in attendance at Rogers Center on Friday night as the Blue Jays hosted their second Cricket Night at the Ballpark in their series opener against the Twins. This time he threw instead of bowling. Along with two of his Team Canada vice-captains, Zafar took the mound to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Blue Jays game. Saad Zafar waves after throwing the ceremonial first pitch with teammates Nicholas Kirton (left) and Jeremy Gordon (right) Due to the nature of the venue, any event at Rogers Center will likely have a diverse audience, but this went deeper. As he took the mound and threw to fellow pitcher Nate Pearson, the Pakistani-born Zafar represented an entire community of expats who have found a new home in North America and who remain deeply connected to their roots through sports. My parents live in Pakistan, my extended family is in Pakistan, so they follow my cricket journey wherever I represent Canada, Zafar said. So I always have that connection. It is all because of cricket that I am able to stay connected with my family in Pakistan. Local fans, in turn, found connection through their idols. During the early innings of Friday's game, dozens of cricket enthusiasts of all ages swarmed around a specific area of ​​the ballpark, dressed from head to toe in Blue Jays gear as they rushed to take a photo with their favorite cricketers. It was all part of the celebrations, which also included a cricket hat giveaway, photo opportunities with the T20 World Cup trophy and South Asian versions of baseball food. Over the years, Hockeyland has made room for many other sports. With an ever-growing South Asian and Caribbean population, cricket fans believe they are next – and the Blue Jays recognize that hunger. Honestly, that's why I'm so proud to be from Toronto, says Christine DesJardine, VP of Brand and Digital Marketing for the Blue Jays. Because that's exactly what I think our city and our country are. So it's great to see that reflected on the ballpark now. It's all part of a global effort to bring the two sports – and their fan bases – closer together. Besides funky throwing mechanics, powerful swings and complex rules, it's all about a bat, a ball and an ability to make contact. Without a doubt, my childhood memories and my fondest time with my family must have been cricket matches, said ICC Americas development officer Fara Gorsi, a Colorado native from Manchester. And only love. Every time you watch a game I can only relate it to Christmas Day – the excitement and the nervousness of it. The universal language of sport. It was fantastic to see all those smiling faces [in the ballpark] said Carlos Brathwaite, a 2016 T20 World Cup champion. So many people wanted to interact with the trophy. It was really humbling and really fun to watch. Brathwaite is no stranger to bringing people together; As the former captain of the West Indies team, the Barbados native was tasked with leading a group of players from 15 different countries, each with their own culture, style and belief system. It was like managing a Major League clubhouse, with all the proud plurality it houses. It's a heavy weight and a heavy responsibility, Brathwaite said. But then you feel immense joy when you succeed as a West Indian. It brings great joy and pride to our collection of nations.

