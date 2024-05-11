Djokovic wins his opener at the Italian Open after a month of rest. Defending champion Rybakina withdraws

ROME (AP) It took a while for Novak Djokovic to get going in his first match in almost a month.

However, he cleaned up his game after dropping his first two service games with some sloppy play, completing a 6–3, 6–1 victory over left-handed French qualifier Corentin Moutet in his opening match at the Italian Open on Friday.

I haven't practiced with a lefty in a while, so it took me some time to adapt to the different rotations of the balls, Djokovic said. The first four games were pretty bad for me. But then I played well.

Djokovic later required medical attention after he was accidentally hit in the head by a water bottle while leaving the track.

A man leaned over the railing to hand Djokovic a notebook for an autograph, and an aluminum water bottle fell from his backpack and hit the top-ranked player on the head.

As Novak Djokovic left center court after his match, he was hit on the head by a water bottle while signing autographs. He received medical attention and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. His condition is not a cause for concern, tournament organizers said in a statement.

Djokovic had not played since losing to Casper Ruud in the semifinals of the Monte Carlo Masters on April 13. The 24-time Grand Slam champion is also without a title this year, the first time he has reached May without a trophy since 2018 when he returned from a right elbow injury.

But Rome, where he is a six-time champion, is one of Djokovic's favorite tournaments. It is also where Djokovic will look to step up his clay-court game before attempting to defend his title at the French Open, which starts on May 26.

Djokovic produced 21 winners to Moutet's 13 and had 13 unforced errors to his opponents 20. Djokovic showed his willingness to get forward and also won 18 of 22 points at the net.

Corentin is a very talented player. He has great hands and is very unpredictable. You don't know what comes next. So I had to stay focused and I did that, Djokovic said. A good opening match.

In the first game of the second set, the alarm on Moutet's phone started ringing, prompting him to run over and grab it from his bag. He then jokingly held it to his ear as if answering a call, prompting laughter from the crowd and a smile from Djokovic. The 83rd-ranked Frenchman then held up his arms to apologize for the interruption.

Djokovic improved to 18-0 in his opening matches in Rome. Next up is 29th seed Alejandro Tabilo.

Record 10-time champion of Rome Rafael Nadal is in the other half of the draw.

2017 Rome champion Alexander Zverev, Grigor Dimitrov and Ben Shelton also advanced in the second round matches, while Nuno Borges eliminated 15th seed Alexander Bublik 6-4, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti retired after losing the first set to French qualifier Terence Atmane due to a stomach virus, leaving hosts Italy without three major players. Jannik Sinner withdrew before the tournament with an injured hip and Matteo Berrettini withdrew on Wednesday after a series of physical problems.

In the women's tournament defending champion Elena Rybakina withdrew from her opening match against Irina-Camelia Begu due to illness.

Unfortunately, I don't feel good enough to participate, said Rybakina, who is in fourth place. I have such fond memories of last year and was looking forward to defending my title.

Sofia Kenin eliminated eighth seed Ons Jabeur 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, while Maria Sakkari, Jelena Ostapenko and Danielle Collins each advanced.

