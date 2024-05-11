Texan Football finished 19th in the 2024 FCS Preseason Top 25 Rankings









Football

10-05-2024 10:18:00

STEPHENVILLE, Texas Tarleton State will become a full-fledged NCAA Division I program next season after successfully completing their four-year reclassification period, and Texans football is expected to be an immediate championship contender in their first shot at the playoffs. The Texans were ranked in the top-20 in a prominent preseason FCS poll, finishing No. 19 in Craig Haley's 2024 FCS Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings on Opta Analyst. Haley coordinates the national media survey Stats Perform which is used as one of two official rankings during the season. Haley is expected to work with 55 national voters next year and will feed this preseason poll into Stats Perform's official preseason poll ahead of the 2024 season. In February, Haley took Tarleton State into consideration because he “has the best chance [to make the playoffs] among schools seeking their first FCS playoff bid in 2024.” Tarleton State shines at the NCAA Division I level, posting four consecutive winning seasons and finishing with the third-highest winning percentage in a reclassification period since 2004 at .610 (25-16). Of all Texas D1 and D2 programs since 2018, the Texans own the best winning percentage in the state: .727 (48-18). Last season, the Texans went 8-3 overall, 4-2 in conference play and finished tied for second in the United Athletic Conference. If they were eligible, they likely would have received an FCS playoff at-large bid. Head coach Todd Whitten was named UAC Coach of the Year after Tarleton made it through all three phases in 2023. Offensively, the Texans ranked first in the conference in yards per game (6.4, 11th most nationally), first in rush yards per game (201.7). , 12th nationally), first in rushing touchdowns (25, 16th nationally), second in points per game (33.3, 13th nationally), second in yards per game (430.5, 14th nationally) and second in yards per rush ( 5.2, 17th national). Defensively, the Texans had the most defensive touchdowns in the conference (four, tied for fourth nationally), were first in fumbles recovered (11, tied for ninth nationally), first in yards per play (4.8, 17th nationally), first in sacks (26, tied for 28th nationally), tied for third in takeaways (18, tied for 36th nationally), tied for third in tackles for loss (65, tied for 39th nationally), and fourth in scoring defense (24.5 points per game, at 46th place nationally). On special teams, Tarleton was first in kickoff returns (24.3 yards per return, eighth nationally) and second in punt returns (18.2 yards per return, fourth nationally). Haley's complete 2024 FCS Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings:

1. State of North Dakota

2. State of South Dakota

3.Montana

4. South Dakota

5. State of Montana

6. Villanova

7. Sacramento State

8. Idaho

9. William and Mary

10. Central Arkansas

11. Chattanooga

12. Southern Illinois

13. UIW

14. State of Illinois

15. Weber State

16. Furman

17.Lafayette

18. Elon

19. Tarleton State

20. Richmond

21. UAlbany

22. Nichols

23. Western Carolina

24. Eastern Illinois

25

25

