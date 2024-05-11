Seven Big Red players named women's tennis all-conference





GRANVILLE, Ohio (May 10, 2024) The Denison University women's tennis team has named seven players as All-North Coast Athletic Conference performers for the 2024 season, their most All-NCAC players in a single season since 2011. First Team All-NCAC (Singles): Sophomore Peyton Oda was named first-team all-conference singles. She was 12-14 overall, 9-12 in doubles matches (Flights 1-2), 8-12 at No. 1 singles and 2-3 in NCAC matches. During the season, Oda was ranked number 16 in the Central Region. Third Team All-NCAC (Singles): Denison had four players named third-team all-conference for singles: juniors Caroline Lopez And Caroline Kittel Sophomore Anna Leach and freshmen Dasha Chistyakova . Lopez has earned all-conference honors in each of her first three seasons with the Big Red (third team: '23, '24; honorable mention: '22). She was 19-12 overall, 16-7 in doubles matches (Flights 3-5), 13-5 at No. 4 singles, and was a perfect 5-0 in NCAC matches. Lopez was named NCAC Athlete of the Week after winning the deciding match at No. 4 singles in a 5-4 win over North Central College (March 11), earning Denison's fifth win and an 8-1 victory at Franklin and Marshall. College (March 12), then winning what would prove to be the decisive match in a 5-4 victory over Haverford College (March 15) with a 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6) comeback victory in a super tiebreak of the third set Kittle was 18-13 overall, 14-11 in doubles matches (Flights 1-3), 10-5 at No. 3 singles, and was 4-2 in NCAC matches. She was named NCAC Athlete of the Week after going 3-0 at No. 2 singles in wins against the College of Wooster (March 1), Kalamazoo College (March 3) and No. 17-ranked Case Western Reserve University ( 3 March). Leach was 14-6 overall, 11-3 in doubles matches (Flights 4-6), 4-1 at No. 5 singles, 6-2 at No. 6 singles, and was 4-0 in NCAC matches. Chistyakova was 12-18 overall, 9-13 in doubles matches (Flights 1-3), 5-8 at No. 2 singles and 3-3 in NCAC matches. Second Team All-NCAC (Double): In doubles the duo is Lopez and Kendall Schrader and the freshman pair of Chistyakova and Maia Nowicki were both named second team all-conference. Lopez and Schrader finished the year ranked No. 8 in the Central Region by the ITA and were 11-4 together overall and 10-4 in dual matches (Flights 1-2), while going 8-3 at No. 2 in the doubles. This is Lopez's third consecutive second-team doubles selection. Chistyakova and Nowicki were 6-8 overall and 5-8 in doubles matches (all at No. 1 doubles). Denison, the NCAC runner-up for the second year in a row in both the regular season and conference tournament, finished the 2023 season with a national ranking of No. 28 and an overall record of 17-9. It was the second straight 17-win year for the Big Red, tying the most wins in a single season in Head Coach's seven-year tenure. Jamie Scott . NCAC release

