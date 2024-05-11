Super Gyms Plus | Parktown and St Stithians are in for an exciting hockey battle





A long-awaited clash between Parktown Boys High School And St Stithians Secondary school will be one of the highlights of this weekend's hockey action in Johannesburg. The junior teams will be in action on Friday, while their senior teams will be in action on Saturday. Parktownafter a 0-3 defeat at Pretoria boys high will look to earn another away win in their final outing Saints. Despite their defeat in Pretoria, Parktown coach Kyle Reddy believes his charges are well prepared for their confrontation with St. Stithians. The preparations have been good,” he says. “At this stage of the season we do what we do to stick to our processes.” Last year, when Saints produced an Aitken Trophy-winning season, they had to battle hard to beat Parktown 2-1. Reflecting on that clash, Reddy said: “So last year it was quite tight. We lost 1-2 after they scored a PC after time ran out, winning the match. It's always been a good game for us, always quite exciting.” The Parktown coach also said he has adjusted his lineup a bit. He explained: “I've been playing with strikers over the last few games, giving guys the chance to see what works and what doesn't.” At other competitions King Edward VII will face a tough challenge from St Benedict's College, who have had an impressive season. Pretoria Boys High hosts Hilton Collegeknowing that the visitors were stung by a defeat against Michaelhuis. Coach Damian Kimfley'S charges suffered just their second loss of 2024 on the Manserg Astroand they will happily stop any sign of a slide. St. David's Marist Inanda will be favored in their match against Spring boys highwhich takes place in Sandton. Vuyo Ndudane graduated in sports management and journalism from Vaal University of Technology and the University of South Africa. She has experience as a content producer for the Mhlobo Wenene FM sports show and currently works as a sports multimedia controller, researcher and multiple sports freelance writer under the wing of sports journalist. She admires Kyle Walker and Vinicius Jnr. She is simply a sports fan and is trying to change the perception of women's sports in South Africa – one article at a time.

