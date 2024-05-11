USA Table Tennis | Unique experiences await you at the 2024 U.S. National Table Tennis Championships





From July 3rd until July 7e, USA Table Tennis (USATT) will host the 2024 U.S. National Table Tennis Championships at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. This is the first time the US Nationals have been held in Rocket City, home of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center. The 5-day competition includes 115 events including junior, senior, rating and para events. As the final five-star event before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the US Nationals will bring together the best players from across the country with enthusiasts and community members for a table tennis festival in the southern US. Free tickets to the US Space and Rocket Center In addition to the fierce competition, Huntsville offers a unique opportunity to learn more about NASA and space travel. As the epicenter of aerospace in the United States, Huntsville is home to the iconic US Space & Rocket Center. In a special partnership between USATT and the US Space & Rocket Center, all tournament participants will receive a free ticket ($30 value) to explore this awe-inspiring museum and delve into the wonders of space exploration. Exclusive table tennis cards for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games In celebration of the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, all paying participants will automatically be entered into a weekly drawing for tickets to see table tennis at the Olympic Games. During the ten weeks leading up to the National Championships, one winner will be drawn on Thursday evening and his or her prize awarded. Club pride on display Additionally, USATT clubs with five or more participants in the US National Championships will have their logo printed on a prominent pop-up banner during the event. This is not only a rare opportunity for local clubs to showcase their communities on the national stage, but also a great way to highlight their commitment to the sport. Deadline for registration approaching: June 15e. With the early bird registration deadline fast approaching on May 31, players are urged to secure their places and take advantage of the discounted rates. For those who miss the early bird period, the registration deadline is set for June 15. No registrations will be accepted after June 15e. Registration is open at omnipong.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of history and celebrate table tennis among hundreds of players from across the United States. The US National Table Tennis Championships in Huntsville, Alabama will be one to remember!

