



BRONX, NY– Massachusetts (20-35, 14-12 A-10) ended his season in the A-10 semifinals, losing a 5-3 decision to Saint Louis (30-21, 15-10) in the Atlantic 10 Championship 2024 on Friday afternoon at Bahoshy Field. On the offensive side of the ball, the Minutewomen scored three runs on seven hits from six different players. Senior Bella Pantoja continued to see the ball and went 2-for-4 at the plate, bringing her total hits for the tournament to six. Grace Cadden recorded the only Massachusetts RBI of the day, starting the team's sixth-inning rally. Chloe Whittier finished her UMass career with an eight-game hitting streak, reaching base in every game of the A-10 tournament. Sophomore Natalee Horton made her 17th start of the season and first of the A-10 tournament. Horton was effective, allowing just six hits over a full 7.0 innings game. Saint Louis started the scoring, taking a 1–0 lead in the second innings on a sacrifice fly by Abby Mallo.

The Billikens added insurance, scoring four runs on three hits to make it 5-0 after three innings.

The Minutewomen mounted a late-inning rally as Grace Cadden single house Giana Wameling to make it 5-1 in the top of the sixth inning.

Massachusetts added two more runs in the sixth, both scoring on errors at third base, pushing the lead to 5-3 heading into the bottom of the inning.

The game ended up in a 1:00 rain delay with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Sarah Keagy pushed the Minutewomen's third point of the game as Chloe Whittier scored on an error at third base, making it 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning.

pushed the Minutewomen's third point of the game as scored on an error at third base, making it 5-3 in the top of the seventh inning. Massachusetts' late-inning heroics fell just short Grace Cadden line drive to right field, ending the comeback bid and the 2024 season for the Minutewomen. Remarkable figures .306: Pantoja moved her batting average to .306 this season, reaching the mark in the third season of her career.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://umassathletics.com/news/2024/5/10/softball-slu-recap The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

