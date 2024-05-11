Pakistan suffers shock losses against Ireland as T20 World Cup approaches | Cricket news





Pakistan's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup received a huge shock as they were defeated by Ireland by five wickets. Pakistan batted first after losing the toss with captain Babar Azam top scoring with 57 runs as the Men in Green scored 182/6 after 20 overs. With the help of Andrew Balbirnie's 77, Ireland chased down the total in 19.5 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Barring Babar, opener Saim Ayub and Iftikhar Ahmed who scored 45 and 37 respectively, the rest of Pakistan's batting line-up flattered to deceive with Mohammad Rizwan (0), Fakhar Zaman (20), Azam Khan (0) and Shadab Khan (0 ). ) all failed. Babar had recently returned as captain as Shaheen Shah Afridi's stint lasted just one T20 series. Pakistan are in Group A at the 2024 T20 World Cup with arch-rivals India, Canada, USA and Ireland. The high-voltage conflict between India and Pakistan is scheduled for June 9. A few weeks ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board had announced three key personalities to take charge of the Pakistan men's cricket team: Jason Gillespie will take charge of the Pakistan Cricket Team for the red ball format, while Gary Kirsten will lead the team in white. ball games. Meanwhile, Azhar Mahmood has also been confirmed as an assistant coach across all formats for the Pakistan men's team. The three appointments have been made for a period of two years following a recruitment process, PCB said in a press release. Kirsten is currently in India as a batting coach with Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans. Under him, India had won the 2011 ODI World Cup and reached the No. 1 position in the ICC Test Team Rankings. Kirsten takes charge of Pakistan at a crucial time with the next two years hosting the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, next year the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, the 2025 ACC T20 Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka . Get the latest updates on IPL 2024 from IPL points table to teams, schedule, most runs and most wickets along with live score updates for all matches. Also get sports news and more cricket updates.

