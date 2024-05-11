Men's tennis falls to MIT in NCAA tournament





MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Bridgewater State University dropped a 5-0 decision to #25 MIT in the opening round of the 2024 NCAA Division III Men's Tennis Tournament on Friday afternoon at the Nelson Recreation Center on the Middlebury College campus. The Bears finish the season with an overall record of 9-5. The Engineers (19-3) advance to the second round and will face #10 Trinity University (Texas) on Saturday at 2 p.m. The match started outside on the Proctor Tennis Courts. However, about five minutes later the game was stopped due to rain. The match then resumed indoors at the Nelson Recreation Center approximately 40 minutes later. MIT led 3-0 after the doubles match, while the Engineers swept all three matches. Joseph Li (Naperville, Ill.) And Sundeep Chakladar (Redondo Beach, California) Together for an 8-1 victory in first place Shreesh Choudhary (Fremont, California) and Siddharth Marathe (Pune, India) recorded an 8-0 result at number three. Kailash Kahler (Pawtucket, RI) and aI give sun (Glendale, Ariz.) earned the final doubles point on the second flight with an 8-0 decision. Ryan Xiao (Cary, NC) posted a 6-0, 6-1 straight set win at number three singles to give MIT a 4-0 lead. Daniel Papacica (Carmel, California) then secured the decisive fifth point with a 6-1, 6-1 win in straight sets on the second flight, advancing the Engineers to the second round. MIT also led by a set at first and fourth singles when the match ended. Because the match was moved indoors with only four courts, the singles matches on the fifth and sixth flights were not contested. The closest match of the day was in the top flight singles, when Kahler led BSU Robby Cooney (Plymouth, Mass.), 6-3, 3-0.

