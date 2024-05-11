



Exploring the physical differences between NBA and NFL players

Former NBA player Austin Rivers made headlines when he said that 30 NBA athletes could seamlessly transition to the gridiron, but that NFL stars could not make a similar transition to the NBA. Our Football Analytics team has attempted to define the athleticism and skills required for each sport; Because these metrics are difficult to capture, the team used readily available and easily contrasted data height and weight. Below is a graph showing the size of everyone who played in each league's 202324 regular season. NFL players are represented by blue dots, while NBA players appear as red dots.

On average, NFL players weigh 29 pounds more than their NBA counterparts. Yet an NBA player is, on average, four inches taller than an NFL player, with 447 NFL players (21%) standing under 60, compared to just seven NBA players (1%). But how many NFL and NBA players are the same height and weight? There is overlap between those who are between 60 and 66 years old and weigh between 200,250 pounds. Using a statistical classification model, we identified 57 NFL players with a height and weight profile closer to NBA players. There were only 18 NBA players with similar profiles to NFL players. The NBA's Isaiah Thomas, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Marcus Smart, Luguentz Dort and Donovan Mitchell have physical builds that are more common among NFL players. Among NFL players Tariq Woolen, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Herbert, Jameson Williams, Christian Watson and DeVonta Smith, height and weight are more common among NBA players. NBA players would have a hard time making the transition to one position group: offensive linemen. None of the 582 NBA players in 202324 weighed 300 pounds or more, a weight class occupied by 92% of offensive linemen. Meanwhile, 19 of the 244 NFL wide receivers in 202324 share the height and weight characteristics of NBA players. Contributed by Tom Bliss and Michael Lopez

