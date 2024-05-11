'There was a little bit of a lack of stability': Manika Batra reflects on her quarter-final loss at Saudi Smash | More sports news





NEW DELHI: After her quarter-final loss at the Saudi blow Indonesian table tennis star Manika Batra reflected on her defeat against Japan's Hina Hayata . Batra acknowledged that Hayata's stability throughout the match proved to be a key factor in the Japanese player's victory.

Batra expressed her satisfaction with her overall performance in the tournament, starting with her 3-0 win over Andreea Dragoman of Romania and continuing with wins over world No. 2 Wang Manyu of China and Germany's Nina Mittelham. Despite the disappointment of losing in the quarter-finals, Batra remained proud of her efforts and the intense training that helped her reach that stage.

“I think the first match with Hina went very well. I won the first match against her. But I think in the end it was a good match. After that she was more stable than me. I could see her stability. But you know that fighting spirit, as it was from my first round, was still there, but there was a little lack of stability if you compare it to Hina. But yes, I will continue to work on these few areas and I learned a lot of things from Hina .I have learned a lot from this tournament and I will work on these areas,” said Batra.

In November 2022, Manika secured a bronze medal at the esteemed ITTF-AATU Asian Cup, a highly regarded table tennis competition in Asia. The tournament attracted elite players from several Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea.

Manika's exceptional performance in the event led to her winning an impressive total of four medals across the four events she competed in. Her medal haul included two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, demonstrating her versatility and skill.

Earlier, at the 2019 Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships, Manika was part of the women's team that clinched the gold medal by beating Singapore in the final match. This victory strengthened her status as a table tennis player at the highest level.

Looking forward to the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Batra shared her thoughts on her mixed doubles partner's statement Sathiyan Gnanasekaran who believes that the upcoming Games will be the best for Indian table tennis.

“We have a really good bond. We have a good cooperation, you see. But unfortunately we didn't qualify this time. But if we play in the future, of course we will do our best for our country”, ITTF- AATU Asian Cup Bronze medalist added that he teamed up with Sathiyan Gnanasekaran in the mixed doubles.

Batra also discussed her collaboration with the coach Aman Balgu , praising their strong bond and understanding. She appreciates Balgu's ability to motivate her after every match and during training, and is confident in her future performance under his leadership.

“We understand each other very well. He helped me during my tournaments. He is a player and he knows how to deal with every situation, whether I lose or win. He keeps motivating me after every match and during my training. It goes really good and I'm very happy with our, you know, what's going on right now,” the rower said.

(Input from ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/sports/more-sports/others/there-was-a-little-lack-of-stability-manika-batra-reflects-on-her-quarterfinal-loss-at-saudi-smash/articleshow/110029658.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos