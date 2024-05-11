Women's tennis beats Texas for spot in NCAA quarterfinals





THE ANGELS The eighth-seeded UCLA women's tennis team completed an undefeated streak in its home schedule with a 4-1 victory against No. 9 seed Texas Friday, securing a spot in the quarterfinals at the host site of the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. The eighth-seeded UCLA women's tennis team completed an undefeated streak in its home schedule with a 4-1 victory against No. 9 seed Texas Friday, securing a spot in the quarterfinals at the host site of the NCAA Championships in Stillwater, Okla. The Bruins (21-5) finished 13-0 at the Los Angeles Tennis Center. Their first and last wins came against the Longhorns (23-6). UCLA's quarterfinals represent the program's 27th in program history and first since 2021. The first-year combination of Bianca Fernandez And Ahmani Guichard scored the final two points of the day, with Guichard providing the decisive factor after overcoming a 1-4 deficit in the third set. Tian Fangran recorded a day with two victories. Browns Kimmi Hance And Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer together to play the decisive doubles match in an exciting way. Tanya Sasnouskaya was responsible for Texas' lone point. ?????? ???????????????? ????????? ????! Ahmani Guichard pulls out a 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 win at 6 and the Bruins are on their way to Stillwater ??#GoBruins | #NCAATennis pic.twitter.com/LJYzGZsi3O UCLA Women's Tennis (@uclawtennis) May 10, 2024 Charlotte Chavatipon and Vivian Ovrootsky shared Guichard and Sasha Vagramov a 6-3 loss on the third court to start the doubles match. No. 13 Tian/Wagle answered on Court 1, though, earning his eighth win in as many decisions and fourth down the stretch against a top-20 pair. The last came in a 6-2 match against No. 19 Taisiya Pachkaleva/Sabine Zeynalova. Trailing 0-3 to number 34 Sasnouskaya/Malaika Rapolu on court 2, number 42 Hance/Lutkemeyer captured five consecutive games. Sasnouskaya/Rapolu responded with three straight in their favor before the UCLA pair held serve for a tiebreak. Hance/Lutkemeyer secured the first four points, but later saw the lead reduced to one. A marathon point there went the way of the Bruins, who achieved their ninth result in a row. Four first sets in singles went UCLA's way. One went to the Longhorns on Court 4, where No. 42 Sasnouskaya topped Wagle 7-5, 6-2 to even the score briefly. No. 32 Tian's team-high 18th singles doubles victory and ninth-place finish against a nationally ranked foe put the Bruins back on top, a position they were not willing to relinquish. The 6-2, 6-4 decision over No. 30 Zeynalova also capped a second undefeated season at LATC for the defending NCAA singles champions. Another ranked matchup finished next, with No. 73 Fernandez defeating No. 85 Chavatipon 7-6(2), 6-4 on Court 3. Fernandez is second on the team with six wins against ranked players. With Hance a set ahead and in a tiebreak on Court 2, Guichard completed her comeback. The Seminole, Florida, native rolled to a 6-0 win in the first set, then Ovrootsky answered in the second. The Longhorn also had momentum in the third set, winning four of the first five games. However, that marked the end of her streak and the start of her opponent, as each of the last five matches ended in Guichard's favor. UCLA next faces host and top-seeded Oklahoma State or No. 16 seed Tennessee in the quarterfinals Friday, May 17, at Greenwood Tennis Center. The Cowgirls and Volunteers meet Saturday in super-regional play, with first serve scheduled for 1:00 PM PT. Tennis match results

Texas vs. UCLA

10-05-2024 in Los Angeles, CA

(Los Angeles Tennis Center) #8 UCLA 4, #9Texas 1 Singles competition

1. #32 Tian Fangran (UCLA) final #30 Sabina Zeynalova (TEX) 6-2, 6-4

2. #27 Kimmi Hance (UCLA) vs. #20 Malaika Rapolu (TEX) 6-3, 6-6 (3-6), unfinished

3. #73 Bianca Fernandez (UCLA) final #85 Charlotte Chavatipon (TEX) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

4. #42 Tanya Sasnouskaya (TEX) def. Elise Wagle (UCLA) 7-5, 6-2

5. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) vs… #122 Taisiya Pachkaleva (TEX) 3-6, 6-6 (4-3), unfinished

6. Ahmani Guichard (UCLA) final Vivian Ovrootsky (TEX) 6-0, 4-6, 6-4 Doubles competition 1. #13 Tian Fangran / Elise Wagle (UCLA) final #19 Taisiya Pachkaleva/Sabina Zeynalova (TEX) 6-2

2. #42 Kimmi Hance / Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (UCLA) final #34 Malaika Rapolu/Tanya Sasnouskaya (TEX) 7-6 (7-5)

3. Charlotte Chavatipon/Vivian Ovrootsky (TEX) def. Ahmani Guichard / Sasha Vagramov (UCLA) 6-3 Match Notes:

Texas 23-6; National Ranking #9

UCLA 21-5; National Ranking #8

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (4,1,3,6)

NCAA Championships – Super Regional Round

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uclabruins.com/news/2024/5/10/womens-tennis-beats-texas-for-ncaa-quarterfinals-spot The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos