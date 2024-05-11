Massachusetts Hockey announces 2024-2025 schedule





AMHERST, Mass. University of Massachusetts hockey has 19 home games scheduled, including a pair of exhibition games, highlighting the 2024-2025 schedule announced Friday. The Minutemen begin their ninth season under head coach Greg Carvel on Saturday, October 5 in Bentley. University of Massachusetts hockey has 19 home games scheduled, including a pair of exhibition games, highlighting the 2024-2025 schedule announced Friday. The Minutemen begin their ninth season under head coachon Saturday, October 5 in Bentley. UMass will then host RPI for an exhibition match for on Sunday, Oct. 6, before heading to Las Vegas for the Ice Breaker Tournament on Oct. 11 and 12. The Minutemen will play Omaha in the first round and will then face either Minnesota or Air Force in the consolation/championship round. Massachusetts returns to the East Coast for a home-and-home against Sacred Heart, with the Friday game on Oct. 18 as the Minutemens home opener before the teams meet the next day in Fairfield, Connecticut. On Friday, Oct. 25, UMass opens Hockey East action against UConn at the Mullins Center and plays the Huskies in Storrs on Oct. 26, starting a stretch of four straight on the road. The Minutemen's road rotation continues into November with trips to AIC (Nov. 2) and Vermont (Nov. 8-9) before the team returns to the Mullins Center on Thursday, Nov. 14. UMass will then meet the Friars in Providence on Saturday. , November 16. Harvard will visit Amherst on Friday, Nov. 22 before UMass wraps up a three-game homestand with Vermont and Army on Nov. 24 and 29, respectively. Massachusetts closes the semester against Boston University, plays the Terriers in Boston on Saturday, December 7, and then hosts BU on Wednesday, December 11. The Minutemen close out the calendar year with a home game against Simon Fraser on Saturday, December 28. The Minutemen open 2025 in Tempe, Arizona during the Desert Hockey Classic against Cornell on Friday, January 3, and will take on host Arizona State or Robert Morris on Saturday, January 4. Hockey East play resumes on Friday, Jan. 10 for UMass at Northeastern, while the Huskies visit the Mullins Center on Saturday, Jan. 11. The Minutemen will play three more league games that month, all against Merrimack, scheduled for January 17 (away). , January 18 (home) and January (31). During that stretch, UMass will also host the final non-conference games of the season against Alaska on Jan. 24 and 25. The Minutemen open the month of February with three straight, traveling to Maine (Feb. 2), UConn (Feb. 7) and Boston College (Feb. 15) before returning to Mullins to host BC on Saturday, Feb. 15. Massachusetts plays a home-and-home against New Hampshire on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22, with the two-game set beginning in Durham, New Hampshire. UMass Lowell visits the Mullins Center on Thursday, February 27 before the Minutemen travel to Lowell on Saturday, March 1. UMass then closes out the regular season with a pair at the Mullins Center against Maine on March 7 and 8. As a reminder to all 2023-2024 hockey season ticket holders in Massachusetts, the renewal period for 2024-2025 season tickets is now open. Season ticket packages start at $272 and include one ticket to each of the Minutemen's 17 home games, as well as an additional ticket to a Hockey East playoff game, should UMass play host.

