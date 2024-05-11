Sports
TABLE TENNIS, SAND VOLLETBALL, YOGA PATH IN NEW PARK FOR ADULTS
Tom Moore was more than the typical firefighter.
He was also a devoted family man who cherished his children.
That's why he'd be happy with the scene that unfolded after a new park on Enchanted Drive in southwest Manteca was dedicated in his honor Friday morning.
There were several families with children flying kites and blowing soap bubbles in the grassy storm shelter basin, while more than 50 firefighters in Class A uniforms from various departments walked around after the ceremonial ribbon cutting.
Moore, who served the Manteca Fire Department for more than 20 years, was a captain when he was killed in a training accident on June 19, 1999.
The park itself is the latest to break the mold for parks in Manteca neighborhoods.
Mayor Gary Singh was more than pleased with what he saw at the park where the fences were taken down just a few days before public access was allowed.
Singh praised the variety of amenities, including three concrete ping-pong tables, a sand volleyball court, a compact space designed for yoga and stretching, two cornhole courts, a concrete basketball court, a shade structure with picnic tables and a backstop with a built-in partial fence.
Toni Raymus, the developer of the 1,245 homes in a series of planned neighborhoods called Manteca Trails with different price ranges, noted that the first park was designed more for adult use. There are more parks on the drawing board for development.
Singh said the variety of amenities on offer is driven by developers, with Raymus leading the charge.
Raymus, who grew up just outside of Manteca, has fond memories of her parents taking her to various city parks.
Both Singh and Raymus said they like the idea that the city will have a variety of parks that don't follow the pattern of amenities that Manteca established for years when neighborhood parks were created.
They also like the idea that different amenities in different parks will encourage existing residents in established areas of Manteca and newer residents in areas experiencing growth to travel to different parts of the community.
As such, Singh hopes it will emphasize the fact that Manteca is one community and encourage people to leave their neighborhoods.
A park that will be built into a neighboring project, the 827-home Lumina at Machado Ranch, will also have features that break the same-old mold.
It will feature a 10-acre central park, the largest park yet in Manteca, which is not a community park like the 50-acre Woodward Park.
It will include a toilet.
Seniors who drive to various parks in the city to walk around the area have requested the municipality for a park where they can access toilets, Singh said.
The restrooms will also complement the park, which will have an area for neighborhood and community gatherings, including a picnic area designed for quiet block parties or even a small-scale farmers market.
For years, the city has refrained from building restrooms except in community parks such as Woodward and Library parks.
Originally, a city policy was put in place not to build toilets in parks due to maintenance costs. In later years, homelessness sometimes became a problem.
However, the maintenance costs of the new parks will be covered by district community facilities fees imposed on nearby homeowners.
When the council voted to add restrooms to the park in June 2022, Singh said the city should not let homeless people dictate the design of neighborhoods. He added that residents, especially the elderly and parents with young children who use parks, want to have a restroom nearby when needed.
This is especially true in neighborhood parks where the city has built playing fields large enough for youth soccer team practices.
To contact Dennis Wyatt, email [email protected]
