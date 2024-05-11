Freshman leads Lakeview to 17th consecutive All-City girls tennis crown

BATTLE CREEK The third time was the charm. After being postponed twice, the sun finally shone for the local high school tennis fans and the annual All-City girls tennis tournament took place.

Originally scheduled for April 20, with another attempt earlier this week on Tuesday, Pennfield's courts were filled on Friday with city players vying for bragging rights.

In the end, the wait was worth it for the Spartans as Lakeview won the 2024 All-City girls tennis tournament and Harper Creek came in second.

Lakeview won its 17th consecutive All-City title with 31 team points. Harper Creek finished second with 24 points, Pennfield third and Battle Creek Central fourth. St. Philip does not have a girls tennis team this season.

“Harper Creek was a better team this year, they are solid and we had some close matches,” Lakeview girls tennis coach Jeff VanDis said. “But I give credit to our girls, we really worked hard and we're having a good year. So to win our 17th in a row and retain the championship in Lakeview, we're really happy with that.”

The competition at No. 1 singles was impressive this season, with Lakeview freshman Madison Simonds winning the title.

“She's been a great asset to us as a freshman. She's a great kid and has really done well this year,” VanDis said. “Taking No. 1 singles and saying you're the best in the city says a lot. There are so many great players who have won the city title over the years, so it's great to win as a freshman.”

Simonds outlasted Harper Creek sophomore Mia Helbing and Pennfield senior Vivian Burns, who both have winning records at No. 1 singles this year, as well as Battle Creek Central junior Bonnie Ferazzi.

“I had to play my best tennis because the competition was very good. I am very happy with how I played today,” said Simonds. “I didn't expect to have such a great season as a freshman this year, but I'm actually very proud of my performance so far and it should only increase from here.”

Lakeview won seven flights that day. The Spartans' Sade Blackwell, who was the city champion at No. 1 singles last year, won this year's title at No. 2. Lakeview's Emmy Ruger won at No. 3 singles and Caitlyn Miller earned a win at No. 4 singles.

Lakeview's KaiLani Etheridge/Karlee Gutsue won at No. 2 doubles, while Tiffany Aungsoe/Abby Winer won for the Spartans at No. 3 doubles and the No. 4 doubles team of Zoe Brizendine/Anya Foljhon also won for Lakeview.

Harper Creek's only flight championship came at No. 1 doubles with Elana Sandel and Addison Woodruff.

Track

In a historic matchup between the state's No. 1 team and the No. 2 team, Harper Creek fell short in this boys Interstate 8 Conference dual.

For the first time in recent Harper Creek history, the Beavers were involved in a clash that brought together the top two teams in the Michigan Interscholastic Track Coaches Association power rankings. No. No. 1 Parma Western finished at No. 2 Harper Creek, 90-73, on Friday in a matchup at Harper Creek High School.

“Parma is the meet we've been waiting for all year. It's for rankings and, more importantly, for a chance at a state title,” Harper Creek boys track coach Larry Quick said before the meet. “How often do you have two teams in the same conference at No. 1 and No. 2? We've had good teams in the conference. In 2017, Harper Creek was No. 2 and Coldwater was No. 7. Other times where it was No. 8 versus No. 9 was, or something like that. But to have No. 1 versus No. 2 is crazy.”

Harper Creek won five events, including Nehemiah Wert in the 100 meters (11.19), Tre'Quon Cotton in the 400 (52.42), DJ Wood in the 110 hurdles (15.30), Mason Korn in the pole vault (12-8), as well as the 400 relay and the 1,600 relay.

