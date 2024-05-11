Sports
Former players criticize Pakistan Hockey Federation's announcement of cash reward for winning Azlan Shah Cup
The Pakistan Hockey Federation's decision to give cash rewards to members of the national team if it wins the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has come under sharp criticism from some former internationals, who want the PHF to first settle the outstanding contributions of players and pays salaries of its staff. .
Pakistan is in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup after thirteen years and will face Japan in the final on Saturday.
PHF secretary Rana Mujahid, an Olympian, announced in Ipoh, Malaysia that if the team wins the title, the federation will make arrangements to honor the team with special cash prizes.
We will also ask the private sector/government to help us award these cash prizes as Pakistan is playing in the final after 13 years, he said.
However, his comments provoked some caustic remarks from the hockey community, with former Olympians advising Mujahid to collect the old dues first.
It's a joke. We all know the poor financial situation of the PHF, which survives on government funding. If you don't have your own money, why make promises to the players, said former captain Samiullah.
The PHF and Pakistan hockey have been in the doldrums since last year due to internal politics, leading to the formation of a parallel body in Karachi.
However, the issue was resolved after the Federal Minister of Information and Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports), Ahsan Iqbal, convened a meeting of both the feuding agencies and resolved the matter.
After the meeting, it was announced that Tariq Bugti and Rana would be the president and secretary of the PHF, and that they would steer the team to the Azlan Shah Cup.
Off the field, Pakistan has failed to qualify for the Olympics and the next World Cup for the third time.
More importantly, until recently, PHF employees had not received salaries for the past five to six months.
The players also waited for the PHF to collect their outstanding dues in per diems and, in some cases, contract salaries.
I think it is a good thing that Pakistan is playing the Azlan Shah final but we have to remain realistic as the event has only one team (New Zealand) from the top 10 FIH ranked teams, said Olympian Farhat Khan.
But he agreed that playing a final is a big morale boost for Pakistan hockey and the players.
But don't make such announcements because we all know the financial situation of the federation, he said.
Such was the hype surrounding Pakistan reaching the final that even the top officials of the PHF reached Malaysia on Friday and took part in a video conference addressed by the Information Minister.
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also wished the hockey team the best of luck.
This is the tenth time that Pakistan has reached the final of the competition, having won it thrice.
While Pakistan last won the title in 2003, beating Germany 1-0, its previous appearance in the final was in 2011 when they lost 2-3 to Australia.
|
Sources
2/ https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/pakistan-hockey-federation-decision-cash-reward-winning-sultan-azlan-shah-cup-former-players-criticism-older-dues-news/article68164613.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Carpinteria Children's Project appoints development director | Culture & Leisure
- Former players criticize Pakistan Hockey Federation's announcement of cash reward for winning Azlan Shah Cup
- Mall mobile aims to speed up skin cancer screening as Canada struggles with dermatologist shortage
- After the failure of “Fall Guy,” Hollywood prepares for an uncertain summer
- The ultimate goal of Google's Pixel repairs is to require no special tools
- Johan Fourié | Populism is evolving. Here's what it means for South Africa
- Bad year for Bollywood
- Freshman leads Lakeview to 17th consecutive All-City girls tennis crown
- Man Behind Viral White Gold Dress Admits He Tried to Strangle His Wife
- Google executives say fewer layoffs would mean huge profits for employees
- Xi Jinping has chosen his European camp
- Inaction by India's election watchdog allows PM Modi to commit 'brazen' violations, opposition says – World