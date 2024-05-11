Former players criticize Pakistan Hockey Federation's announcement of cash reward for winning Azlan Shah Cup

The Pakistan Hockey Federation's decision to give cash rewards to members of the national team if it wins the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup has come under sharp criticism from some former internationals, who want the PHF to first settle the outstanding contributions of players and pays salaries of its staff. .

Pakistan is in the final of the Azlan Shah Cup after thirteen years and will face Japan in the final on Saturday.

PHF secretary Rana Mujahid, an Olympian, announced in Ipoh, Malaysia that if the team wins the title, the federation will make arrangements to honor the team with special cash prizes.

We will also ask the private sector/government to help us award these cash prizes as Pakistan is playing in the final after 13 years, he said.

However, his comments provoked some caustic remarks from the hockey community, with former Olympians advising Mujahid to collect the old dues first.

It's a joke. We all know the poor financial situation of the PHF, which survives on government funding. If you don't have your own money, why make promises to the players, said former captain Samiullah.

The PHF and Pakistan hockey have been in the doldrums since last year due to internal politics, leading to the formation of a parallel body in Karachi.

However, the issue was resolved after the Federal Minister of Information and Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports), Ahsan Iqbal, convened a meeting of both the feuding agencies and resolved the matter.

After the meeting, it was announced that Tariq Bugti and Rana would be the president and secretary of the PHF, and that they would steer the team to the Azlan Shah Cup.

Off the field, Pakistan has failed to qualify for the Olympics and the next World Cup for the third time.

More importantly, until recently, PHF employees had not received salaries for the past five to six months.

The players also waited for the PHF to collect their outstanding dues in per diems and, in some cases, contract salaries.

I think it is a good thing that Pakistan is playing the Azlan Shah final but we have to remain realistic as the event has only one team (New Zealand) from the top 10 FIH ranked teams, said Olympian Farhat Khan.

But he agreed that playing a final is a big morale boost for Pakistan hockey and the players.

But don't make such announcements because we all know the financial situation of the federation, he said.

Such was the hype surrounding Pakistan reaching the final that even the top officials of the PHF reached Malaysia on Friday and took part in a video conference addressed by the Information Minister.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also wished the hockey team the best of luck.

This is the tenth time that Pakistan has reached the final of the competition, having won it thrice.

While Pakistan last won the title in 2003, beating Germany 1-0, its previous appearance in the final was in 2011 when they lost 2-3 to Australia.