James Anderson retires from international cricket after England's Test opener against West Indies at Lord's | Cricket news

James Anderson has announced he will retire from international cricket after England's opening Test of the summer against the West Indies at Lord's.

Anderson became the first seamer and only the third bowler in history to reach 700 Test wickets, after spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan, in his most recent outing against India in Dharamsala in March.

The 41-year-old signed a new one-year central contract last October but recently held talks with head coach Brendon McCullum over his future, with Anderson now confirming he will call time on his long Test career when England face the West Indies at Lord's July 10-14.

Ian Ward says Anderson's figures will never be matched in the future



In a statement on Instagram, Anderson said: “Just a note to say that the first test of the summer at Lord's will be my last test.

“It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country and playing the game I've loved since I was a child. I'm going to miss going to England so much. But I know the time is right to ​​to step aside and give others the opportunity to realize their dreams, just like I did, because there is no greater feeling.

“I couldn't have done this without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. I would like to thank them very much. I would also like to thank the players and coaches who made this the best course in the world.

“I'm excited about the new challenges ahead, and about filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it has always meant a lot, even if my face often says so don't show it. I'll see you at the test.”

Anderson mentions time over historical career

Anderson made his international debut in December 2002 and his Test bow in May 2003, with his 187 Test appearances another record for England and beaten only by Sachin Tendulkar's 200 for India.

He played in 194 ODIs and 19 T20s before his international white-ball career ended in 2015 – the same year he overtook Sir Ian Botham's 383 dismissals to become England's record Test wicket-taker, before overhauling Glenn McGrath's tally of 563 Test wickets in 2018 to becoming the most prolific fast bowler of all time.

Sky Sports News' James Cole assesses the news that Anderson will end his Test career with England this summer



Anderson's longevity saw him feature regularly in the England Test side, with the Lancashire player opting not to link up with his old new-ball partner Stuart Broad when he left at the end of last summer's thrilling Ashes series retired.

He played in four of England's five Tests in the 4-1 defeat in India earlier this year – the first series loss under McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, with Anderson taking just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests, at an average of 50.8 in the past. 12 months.

Anderson, who needs just nine more wickets to go above Warne's 708 dismissals and move into second place behind Muralitharan (800) on the all-time list, told his Tailenders podcast after that series defeat that he ” was absolutely in the best shape” and hoped to get back on track this summer.

England fast bowler Anderson was gifted a painting by the ECB for his historic, record-breaking 700 Test wickets



McCullum reportedly spoke to Anderson during a round of golf, with the head coach now looking to the future and tweaking his side seam attack as they prepare for the 2025-2026 Ashes.

More to follow…

When will England be in action this summer?

England have four T20 matches at home against Pakistan, starting at Headingley on May 22 before moving on to Edgbaston (May 25), Cardiff (May 28) and The Oval (May 30), with the series serving as preparation for the T20 World Cup. next month.

Here's what you can look forward to next summer on Sky Sports Cricket, including T20 World Cups and The Hundred



Their title defense begins against Scotland in Barbados on June 4, before playing Australia at the same venue on June 8. They will next meet Oman in Antigua on June 13 and Namibia at the same venue two days later, featuring the top two of the group. then on to the Super 8s and the tournament runs until June 29.

The Test summer begins with a three-match series against the West Indies, with Anderson's farewell at Lord's (July 10-14), followed by further matches at Trent Bridge (July 18-22) and Edgbaston (July 26-30), with three more Tests against Sri Lanka in August and September. Watch every England match live on Sky Sports this summer.

