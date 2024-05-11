NCAA Football 2025 photos spark interesting Notre Dame uniform debates

We were all waiting for the summer release of NCAA Football 2024 from EA Sports after a decade-long hiatus due to lawsuits over the name, image and likeness of former collegiate athletes. For a minute there was concern that Notre Dame wouldn't be part of the new game, but those concerns quickly disappeared.

The Irish are IN the game.

So this is where the fun begins. What about Notre Dame actually in the game? If you're a follower and reader of Matt Brown's Extra Points, you already know that schools have been sending a lot of different information to EA Sports about records, rivalries, uniforms and more. So… EA Sports power get a look at what's new for the 2024 college football season.

So let's take a look at two of the screenshots EA released today and the heat they brought with them

MONOGRAMS

Like I said… EA Sports may have the scoop on some new stuff this season and there's something clearly noticeable about the Irish uniform in this screenshot. The monogram ND is made entirely of gold. Obviously we've gotten used to the shoulder monogram being the same color and stitching as the numbers. Last season captain C also started like this, but because the white was taken from the C in one match, the C was completely golden for the rest of the season (and it looked even better).

The narrative that Notre Dame's uniforms are a tradition has always been a lie. Irish fans like to pretend that this is the holiest of holies and unchangeable. The truth is, with every new change in Notre Dame's head coaching ranks, there have been uniform changes (some more drastic than others). The all-gold ND would be the biggest change to the regular Irish uniform under Marcus Freeman. Of course, Notre Dame only wore white and green shades last season, but I put that in the alternative category.

Would you like to see the ND monogram in gold?

Opinion poll Full gold ND monogram on the football kit



20% It doesn't matter to me at all (74 votes)

Total 359 votes



Vote now



WHO ARE YOU?

While the color of the monogram is an interesting situation, the HOT TALK is about the cover of the game. The cover prominently features Donovan Edwards (Michigan Glutton), Travis Hunter (Colorado Buffaloes), Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns), Jalen Milroe (Alabama Crimson Tide), Carson Beck (Georgian bulldogs), Quinshon Judkins (State of Ohio Buckeyes), and random #2 from Notre Dame.

In the time of NIL this is a problem. Should that be the transfer of WR Jayden Harrison? Notre Dame's continued decision to keep names off the jerseys remains an issue in the world of NIL in college athletics because it takes away the opportunity to promote the team's best players in a very easy way. Do not you believe me? What about former Notre Dame cornerback, Shaun Crawford?

It's time for Notre Dame to put the names back on the jerseys, for the good of the team. I understand that this goes against Joe's opinion of Granger BECAUSE IT'S ABOUT THE TEAM AND NOT THE INDIVIDUAL, but that opinion is nonsense. It's made up nonsense that has NEVER been true, but because coaches will try anything to help a team win, fans accept it as gospel.

It's been 20 years since a team without a name on the back of the jersey won a national championship. Your discussion about the team is complete nonsense. One Foot Down (@OneFootDown) May 10, 2024

The Lou Holtz fantasy world that some Notre Dame fans still live in is now more ridiculous than it has ever been in the last 25 years (most of which has also been ridiculous).

The only tradition of Notre Dame football uniforms is that they look traditional. Do not you believe me? Look again Notre Dame football uniform history from 1887-2024.

The true tradition of Notre Dame is change and innovation. Holding back progress because of a bogus tradition concept is a crime against the school and the great Knute Rockne, who would never pass up the opportunity to be at the same level or above the level of any other school.

Put up the name tags for the sake of the athletes, for the sake of the programs. Put it there for the sake of the KNUTES.

Opinion poll Names on the jerseys? 62% Definitely because I believe in Knute Rockne (117 votes)

34% No, no, because I believe in false stories (65 votes)

2% I don't care because I'm just a random fan who barely understands what a trap game is (5 votes)

Total 187 votes



Vote now



POINT

I have no idea what that dot on the back is supposed to be, and I've seen a version without it… so I'm not going to talk about it now. Are you okay with that? Sorry too late.