Virginia Men's Tennis | Virginia Punches ticket to NCAA quarterfinals with 4-1 victory





CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men's tennis team (25-5) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 NCAA Men's Tennis Championship with a 4-1 win against South Carolina (19-15) on Friday (May 10) at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boars Head Resort. South Carolina took the doubles point, but the Cavaliers won singles courts two, three, four and six to win the match. Senior Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won the clinching point for the Cavaliers. The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to rain. There were also two brief rain delays during doubles and another during singles, but the two teams completed the match on the outdoor courts. South Carolina opened the match with a 6-1 win on doubles court three. Seniors Chris Rodesch and von der Schulenburg evened the score with a 6-4 top-court win. South Carolina won 6-4 on court two to take the point. Virginia took four of the first six sets in singles. Sophomore Ms. Dahlberg was the first to finish his competition. He had won the first set 6-1 against Lucas Da Silva. Dahlberg won the second set 7-5 and tied the match at 1-1. Senior Iaki Montes won 6-3, 7-5 on court two to make it 2-1 Virginia. Freshman Dylan Dietrich dropped his first set 6-2 to James Story on court three, but then cruised through the second two sets 6-1, 6-2 to give UVA a 3-1 lead. Von der Schulenburg trailed 5-1 against Sean Daryabeigi in his first set, but won six games in a row to make it 7-5. He won the second set 6-3 to close out the victory. The Cavaliers advance to the final site, Oklahoma State's Greenwood Tennis Center in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where they will play Wake Forest in a quarterfinal on Thursday, May 16. FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO Congratulations to the South Carolina Gamecocks. What a tough team. What a united team. And what a group of brothers. Once again, Josh Goffi and Johnny Parkes have done an incredible job with their team. So much respect for what they've done this season. They were really tough today and just had a special program. I'm really proud of our guys the way we competed, especially after doubles. South Carolina just beat us in doubles today, and our guys were unfazed. You saw it on all the courts. Everyone was just locked in and they knew what to do. We still had some tough moments in the middle of singles, but they just stayed focused and stayed the course and that's what this team does. So a nice victory for us. Our total focus now is on Stillwater. MATCH NOTES This is the 17 e time in the last 19 NCAA tournaments that the Cavaliers advanced to the quarterfinals

time in the last 19 NCAA tournaments that the Cavaliers advanced to the quarterfinals Virginia is ranked No. 3 in the championship but is ranked No. 2 in the latest ITA team rankings

South Carolina is ranked No. 16 in the ITA rankings, but was not seeded in the tournament

This was the second meeting of the year between Virginia and South Carolina. The two met on Jan. 21 in Charlottesville, with South Carolina earning a 4-3 win. Virginia won the doubles point, but the Gamecocks took singles courts 1, 2, 4 and 5

