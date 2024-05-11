Pakistan will play Japan in the final of the Azlan Shah Hockey Cup today





Pakistan's Ministry of Health is set to launch a national program to tackle malnutrition in the country

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Health Ministry said on Saturday it had decided to launch a national nutrition program to tackle the problem of malnutrition in the country, in coordination with the Planning Ministry and provincial governments. The decision was made at an initial meeting of the National Nutrition Task Force, chaired by Health Minister Nadeem Mahbub. The high-level task force was formed on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Pakistan has witnessed extensive consequences of malnutrition, including devastating birth defects in babies, impaired brain development in young children and reduced work capacity in adults. The Health Ministry said the incumbent government was aware of the serious situation of malnutrition, exacerbated by global conflict and climate change, leading to food insecurity and high inflation. The [task force] was established to provide technical oversight and guidance on nutrition policy and programming, to develop future directions and roadmaps for the country's nutrition landscape and to facilitate and implement inter-sectoral and multi-sectoral coordination and advocacy on nutrition, it said in a statement. The ministry said it had instructed its nutrition department to prepare a new PC1, a planning tool for project development, in coordination with the Planning Commission and the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to avoid duplication of efforts and protect the areas and to cover interventions that did not yet exist. not previously covered. In his remarks, Syed Moazzam Ali, Minister of Health, emphasized the importance of new data on malnutrition for good policy and programming, and emphasized the need to conduct the National Nutrition Survey as soon as possible. Provinces are the real game changers in the success of any program and their strong collaboration and commitment to nutrition programming is critical to tackling malnutrition in the country, he said. Special Minister of Health Syed Waqar-ul Hassan emphasized the need for convergence of all sectors and stakeholders to address the root cause of malnutrition, stressing that the ministry alone cannot eradicate malnutrition. The meeting was attended by country representatives from the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), representatives of donor and UN agencies, international and national NGOs, line ministries and provincial government representatives, together with the academic world. Dr. Mehreen Mujtaba, Nutrition Director at the Ministry of Health, said that Pakistan would hold its first ever National Nutrition Conference in June-July this year to take guidance from local and international experts in health and nutrition and thanked the participants for their valuable contribute to the meeting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.pk/node/2508271/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos