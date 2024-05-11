Sports
S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics – Mothership.SG
Table tennis players Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Singapore Table Tennis Association said on May 10.
At 17 years old, Quek is the youngest rower born in the region ever to qualify for the Olympic Games.
Zeng Jian earned her spot by winning the women's singles final of the Paris 2024 Southeast Asia Olympic Games regional qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.
She defeated the Vietnamese Nguyen Khanh 4-1 in the final.
“All the top players will be in Paris, so I would like to do my best and go as far as I can and leave without regrets,” said Zeng, who also thanked her team for their support.
Meanwhile, Quek achieved victory over Thailand Phakpoom Sanguansin in the men's singles final of the regional qualifying tournament also held in Bangkok.
He won 4-2 against his opponent.
Despite being the current SEA Games champion, during this match I told myself that everyone is on a level playing field, and I just focused on what I had to do, Quek said.
He said he was “very happy” to qualify for the Olympics.
Top photo via Table Tennis Association of Thailand and WTT
If you like what you read, follow us Facebook, Instagram, Tweet And Telegram to get the latest updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://mothership.sg/2024/05/zeng-jian-izaac-quek-paris-2024/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Sam Rubin, veteran Los Angeles entertainment journalist, dies at 64
- S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics – Mothership.SG
- Karl Lagerfeld and Pierre Berg, the story of the cruelest hatred in the fashion world | Culture
- Google Pixel 8a and Pixel 8: How do budget smartphones compare to flagships?
- Barron Trump declines invitation to be a delegate to the Republican convention
- Not only was he present at the reception, President Jokowi gave advice to Rizky Febian and Mahalini.
- Inside, two members of the 'PayPal Mafia' plan to turn PayPal's meteoric rise and internal drama into a Hollywood movie
- Wall Street heads to the finish line of another winning week WFTV
- After 10 years of technological innovation, India is poised for the next phase of growth: Industry leader ET Telecom
- Auroras light up night skies around the world, expected to continue through Sunday
- A 5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes a coastal city in Azerbaijan – Anadolu Agency
- Pakistani actress Hania Aamir seeks help from Sanya Malhotra after speaking out about her matchmaking skills | Bollywood