S'pore paddlers Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics – Mothership.SG

Table tennis players Zeng Jian and Izaac Quek have qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the Singapore Table Tennis Association said on May 10.

At 17 years old, Quek is the youngest rower born in the region ever to qualify for the Olympic Games.

Zeng Jian earned her spot by winning the women's singles final of the Paris 2024 Southeast Asia Olympic Games regional qualifying tournament in Bangkok, Thailand.

She defeated the Vietnamese Nguyen Khanh 4-1 in the final.

“All the top players will be in Paris, so I would like to do my best and go as far as I can and leave without regrets,” said Zeng, who also thanked her team for their support.

Meanwhile, Quek achieved victory over Thailand Phakpoom Sanguansin in the men's singles final of the regional qualifying tournament also held in Bangkok.

He won 4-2 against his opponent.

Despite being the current SEA Games champion, during this match I told myself that everyone is on a level playing field, and I just focused on what I had to do, Quek said.

He said he was “very happy” to qualify for the Olympics.

