BOZEMAN, Mont. — On a beautiful day when blue skies and warm sunshine ruled over a picture-perfect Bridger Mountains backdrop, Montana State's track and field teams came up with big marks after big points to place themselves at the top of both tables at the Big Sky Outdoor Track & Field Championships on Friday at the Bobcat Track and Field Complex.

With seven of the 21 events scored, Montana State's men led the pack with 80 points. Weber State is second with 48 points and Northern Arizona is third with 33 points.

With seven of the 21 events scored, the Montana State women hold a narrow lead over Northern Arizona, with 49.5 points to the Lumberjacks' 47.5 points. Weber State is third with 44 points. Full results are available from Friday viewed here.

Championship Saturday will see medals awarded in 28 of the 42 events, with team champions crowned in the late afternoon. Montana State's men haven't won a Big Sky team title since 2005, while the women last won in 2003.

Colby Wilsons The Big Sky Championship meet record of 5.42m (17-09.25) put an exclamation point on a busy Friday and cemented Wilson's case as one of the best Big Sky pole vaulters in conference history. The record broke the 17-09 meet record set in 2013 by Michael Arnold of Idaho State.

“It felt good,” Wilson said. 'I've had a lot of ups and downs, especially the downs afterwards [indoor] conference – so it feels good to come out and clear a bar even if it didn't go so well the last one. I was just trying to concentrate. I had a good practice earlier this week, so I just tried to do the cues and the things we worked on in that practice. It worked well, so I just tried to concentrate and relax.”

Wilson had already captured the Big Sky title with a jump of 5.29 meters over top-ranked Zane Johnson of Montana, but continued to try for the meet record. On his third and final attempt at 5.42m, the senior from Olympia, Washington executed a perfect jump to clear the bar, prompting a rare show of emotion from the normally reserved veteran.

“He's been such an elite pole vaulter for so many years, I think sometimes it's easy to take him for granted because of how good he's been and how consistent he has been in general,” said Dale Kennedy, Director of Track and Field . Lyle Weese said. “I think he went through a little bit of ups and downs at the start of this offseason, little ups and downs, but I think it was really special for him to come to the Big Sky Conference Championships and have it here at home and here compete well at home.”

Wilson's gold medal was the third of his historic career and the first Big Sky outdoor title for the current Big Sky indoor record holder in the event.

Wilson was one of two Bobcat champions on Friday Rob McManus managed to win the 3,000-meter steep pursuit to keep Montana State's “SteepleU” nickname intact.

McManus, a junior from Cashmere, Washington, made a big move in the final part of the race and was followed by senior Laurel product Levi Taylor who finished second to give the Cats the 1-2 finish. Owen Smith finished sixth and Sam them finished eighth, giving Montana State 21 combined points in the event.

“It was a good race,” McManus said. “The plan going in was to wait and make a big move with about a kilometer to go, and I think me and my teammates executed that pretty well. We figured if it was slow enough, other guys would probably take it and we figured it would be that first 800 or so slow if none of us went for it, so it turned out about as we imagined. I think many of us would come back to the 1,500m preliminaries just to give ourselves the best chance and succeed. To be as ready as possible, we decided not to go for it in the tower.”

It marks the fifth year in a row that a Bobcat man has won the steeplechase, following the program legend Duncan Hamilton had a four-peat from 2019-2023.

“We have been 'SteepleU' for many years and I don't see that going away anytime soon,” Taylor said. “Lyle is a great tower coach and I think we'll be at the top for a while. Lyle knows what he's doing, he knows how to coach distance runners to be great, it's as simple as that. Especially since Lyle is a tower coach, I think I'm thrilled to be a tower hunter.”

A pair of school records fell on Friday for Montana State, with… Pat Vialva And Elena Carter they broke their own records in the javelin throw and the 100 meter hurdles respectively.

In the first event of the day, Vialva, a sophomore from Portland, Oregon, launched a 70-meter throw on his fifth attempt to secure fourth place in the men's javelin.

It was the fourth time this season that Vialva broke the school record, and his biggest throw came at the most opportune time.

Later, Helena was born Elena Carter broke her own school record in the 100 meter hurdles in the preliminaries to advance to Saturday's final.

The 2022 Big Sky outdoor champion in the event crossed the line in 13.34, which equates to 13.38 at altitude, well ahead of her previous record of 13.43 set earlier this year at the Bengal Invitation.

Carter followed that up with a bronze medal in the long jump and also qualified for Saturday's final in the 100 meters. The all-round athlete will compete in the 100m, 100m hurdles and 4x100m relay on Saturday as she attempts to repeat her last outdoor championships in 2022, when she helped rack up 38 points.

Other All-Conference winners included distance runners Matthew Richtman And Ben Perrin who went 2-3 in the men's 10,000 meters, and Carter and Hailey Coey who finished 2-3 in the women's long jump.

Jayden Smith tied for second and took silver in the high jump, clearing 5-05.75 to pick up eight points for the Bobcat women.

Also with the jumps Lot Nkeonye improved on his fifth place indoors with a bronze medal in the men's long jump on Friday. The native of Bolzano, Italy, jumped 24-04.50 to get on the podium.

Grace Gilbreth a product of Bozeman High School, earned a bronze medal early in the day thanks to a third-place finish in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

A long day of preliminary races on the circuit resulted in several Bobcats securing their ticket for Saturday's final.

“Overall, I think we did a good job of getting people to the finals in those races,” Weese said. “I thought we competed well across the board, which allowed us to be right there tomorrow.”

Saturday's events begin at 10 a.m. with the women's javelin and men's hammer throw. Running events start at 11:30 am with the men's 4×100 meter relay

“I think we have to do what we've done all year and just continue to be the aggressor,” Weese said. “Nothing will just happen. Make a plan, execute it and move on.”

Jenavieve Lynch placed fifth in the women's hammer throw with a score of 179-08

Kyle Yonker tied for fourth and Bob Hartley placed seventh in the men's pole vault, adding valuable points to the team standings

Elijah Jackman placed sixth and Talon Holmquist finished eighth in the men's discus throw

Less than 30 minutes after securing the Big Sky steeplechase title, Rob McManus turned around and ran a thrilling 1,500 meters to advance to Saturday's finals in the event as the No. 2 seed

Harvey Kramb will join McManus in the 1,500-meter final after qualifying, and the freshman school record holder in the 800-meter will also look for a podium spot in that event after qualifying for Saturday's final

Kyla Christopher-Moody And Mya Dube advanced to Saturday's final in the women's 1,500 meters

Jett Grundy And Michael Zwaan Jr. advanced to Saturday's final in the men's 400 meters

After qualifying on Friday, Grundy will also compete in the 200 meters final on Saturday

Caroline Hawkes punched her ticket for the final in the women's 400 meters

Xavier Simpson qualified for the 100-meter final after crossing the line in a height-converted time of 10.52, the second-fastest time in school history.

Simpson backed that up with a height-adjusted 21.19 in the preliminary round of the men's 200 meters, the second-fastest time in school history.

Jaeden Wolff will join teammate Elena Carter in the women's 100 meters final on Saturday after qualifying with the highest score in the preliminaries

Wolff, a Billings native, will also compete in the women's 200-meter final after punching her ticket Friday, and will run a leg in the Cats' 4×100-meter relay

Janis Pohl finished with the highest score in the preliminaries in the 400 meter hurdles and will be the top seed in Saturday's final

Giulia Gandolfi advanced to Saturday's final in the 400m hurdles with a personal best of 59.56, breaking the one-minute barrier

