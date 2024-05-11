Connect with us

T20 World Cup: ICC shares major update on Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York, where India vs Pakistan Army clash will take place

 


The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared an update stating that the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has reached the final stages of completion for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will kick off on June 2 in the United States.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium will host the opening match on June 3. Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the opening match of Group D. Notably, this stadium will also host the high-voltage match between India and Pakistan on June 9. According to ICC, the stadium has a capacity of 34,000 people.

The four drop-in fields, cultivated with native Tahoma 31 Bermuda grass, have now been installed on the ground, while the premium hospitality and media pavilions to the north and south are on track for early completion,” ICC said in the press release .

Commenting on the stadium, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said: As we reach the final stages of construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, we are delighted to see a world-class facility ready for the world's best cricketers. We can't wait to see fans experience their own piece of history, with catering options for all matches in New York, including India and Pakistan. We encourage fans to book now before they sell out.”

To book the tickets for the ICC T20 World 2024 matches, you can visit the official website i.e. tickets.t20worldcup.com. Notably, the tickets for the India Pakistan match start from 24,000 and passes 200,000.

Matches to be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium:

1. June 3 – Sri Lanka vs South Africa

2. June 5 – India vs Ireland

3. June 7 – Canada vs. Ireland

4. June 8 – Netherlands vs. South Africa

5. June 9 – India vs Pakistan

6. June 10 – South Africa vs Bangladesh

7. June 11 – Pakistan vs Canada

8. June 12 – USA vs India

Earlier on May 2, the official anthem of the T20 Men's World Cup, titled 'Out of this World', was released. The song, performed by Grammy award-winning artist Sean Paul and Soca superstar Kes, has fans excited for the tournament.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: May 11, 2024 12:17 IST

