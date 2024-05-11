EA Sports College Football 25: Why Donovan Edwards is a smart choice for Michigan's fourth cover star





Michigan star running back Donovan Edwards will be one of the cover athletes in the upcoming EA Sports seriesCollege football25 video game. Cover designappeared on the PlayStation Storeon Friday with the option for fans to wishlist the game ahead of its expected summer release, create even more hype after an 11-year hiatus from the college football video game. Edwards does featured front and center alongside Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers and Colorado multi-positional star Travis Hunter. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins also appear, as do unnamed players from programs such as Clemson, USC and Notre Dame. The PlayStation Store listing also includes an in-game screenshot showing Notre Dame players preparing to run out of the tunnel at Notre Dame Stadium. Edwards was instrumental in Michigan winning its first national title since 1997 this past season. Edwards' role is expected to increase during the 2024 campaign due to mass departures within the program to the next level. The Wolverines had 13 players selected in 2024 NFL draft – the most of any college team – and lost coach Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers. EA Sports confirmed in February that the video game series will be released this summer. The company released a hype trailer and images of some in-game items, including player models, mascots and stadiums. More information about the game is expected will be released next week. Edwards becomes the fourth different Michigan player to appear on the cover of the critically acclaimed video game, joining Charles Woodson (NCAA Football 99), Desmond Howard (NCAA Football 06) and Denard Robinson (NCAA Football 14). Robinson was the last cover athlete to appear on the cover before it was officially paused, due in part to an antitrust lawsuit involving name, image and likeness. The NCAA's recent sweeping reforms that allowed college athletes to take advantage of their NIL opened the door for the return of the video game. Here are three quick facts to know about the Michigan star running back. Former five-star recruit was ranked No. 33 in the class Hailing from West Bloomfield (Mich.), located less than 50 miles from Michigan's Ann Arbor campus, Edwards was ranked as the No. 33 player in the 2021 recruiting cycle by 247Sports. The five-star prospect trailed only future Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson as the best player at his position. Edwards committed to the Wolverines over Georgia, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. Ultimately, Edwards chose to stay close to home. Edwards played a key role in Michigan's title run While former Michigan star Blake Corum received most of the accolades en route to the CFP title game victory over Washington, Edwards also played a crucial role in bringing home the trophy. When Corum missed the end of the 2022 season due to injury, Edwards stepped up and became the RB1. He rushed for 991 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 before following that up by rushing for 497 yards with five touchdowns this past season. Edwards rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries in the 34-13 win over Washington in the title game. With Corum to the N.F.L and Edwards chooses to run it another season, he should see his numbers skyrocket. Edwards is the new 'face' of Michigan football The 2024 season marks a new era in Michigan football. Now that Harbaugh has left the Chargers and offensive stars JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum and Roman Wilson have left for the NFL, Edwards has a chance to be the face of the Big Ten juggernaut. Edwards is one of the standout returners on offense, while star defensive lineman Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson lead the defense. Michigan's offensive plans could look similar if Sherrone Moore replaces Harbaugh, meaning Edwards has a chance to become an even bigger household name as his role increases in 2024. It seemed logical that the video game cover would feature a member of the reigning champions, and Edwards certainly fits the bill as the headliner of a new-looking Michigan roster.

