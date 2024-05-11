



FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (May 11, 2024) The Stevens Institute of Technology men's tennis team saw its 2023-2024 season end with a 5-0 setback against No. 5 Emory University Saturday in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Division III Championship on the outdoor tennis courts on the No. 28 campus Washington and Lee University. Stevens finishes the 2023-2024 season with a 14-7 record. With the exception of the two COVID-affected seasons, the Ducks have won at least fourteen games every season since 2017-18. The fifth-ranked Eagles improved to 17-5 and advanced to face the winner of the match between the host Generals and No. 13 Sewanee. Saturday morning's match marked the first-ever meeting between the teams. Emory was able to secure wins in all three doubles flights to take an early lead. No. 10 Dean Kamenev and Nolan Shah topped the rankings Aashi Kulakarni and junior Sebastiaan Wroe 8-3. The first-year tandem of Max-William Kanz And Samvid Andhare fell to Christian Liew and Justin Waldman via an 8-6 score on line three and junior Vivek Harinarayan and junior Olof Persson dropped an incredibly hard-fought 8-7 decision to No. 19 Brandon Cohen and Ryan Glanville after the Emory duo posted a 10-8 result in the tiebreaker. The Eagles were able to close the match with singles victories on lines one and five. Eighth-ranked Kamenev defeated Kulakarni 6-1, 6-1 in the first flight, while 49th-ranked Liew defeated Andhare 6-3, 6-1 in the fifth flight to close out the match. Harinarayan led regionally ranked Shaw 1-0 in a first-set tiebreak and Kanz was a set ahead of fifth-ranked Glanville at the time of the stoppage. The rundown

DOUBLE

No. 19 Brandon Cohen/Ryan Glanville (EU) def. Vivek Harinaryan/ Olof Persson (SIT), 8-7 (10-8)

No. 10 Dean Kamenev/Nolan Shah (EU) final Aashi Kulakarni / Sebastiaan Wroe (SIT), 8-3

Christian Liew/Justin Waldman (EU) def. Samvid Andhare / Max-William Kanz (SIT), 8-6 SINGLES

No. 8 Dean Kamenev (EU) led Aashi Kulakarni (SIT), 6-1, 6-1

Vivek Harinarayan (SIT) led Nolan Shah (EU), 6-6 (1-0), incomplete

Max-William Kanz (SIT) led Ryan Glanville (EU), 7-6 (7-4), 0-1, incomplete

Justin Waldman (EU) led Andrew He (SIT), 6-0, 5-2, unfinished

No. 49 Christian Liew (EU) def. Samvid Andhare (SIT), 6-3, 6-1

Emilio Van Cotthem (EU) led Olof Persson (SIT), 6-4, 4-0, unfinished Top performers Kanz finished an impressive debut season with a 21–4 record in singles competition, leading the team in wins. Of his 21 singles victories, Kanz was undefeated in matches on lines one, two and five.

He was second on the team in singles wins with 16, behind Wroe, Persson and freshmen Tristan Wroe And Johnny Haase also had winning records in singles competition.

And also had winning records in singles competition. Harinarayan had the highest win total in doubles matches, finishing with 17 wins. Persson came second with 14, while Andhare, Kanz and Sebastiaan Wroe had 13 each. For the opponents Liew's victory was his team-leading 20th of the season.

Kamenev and Shah's victory improved Emory's top-10 doubles record to 23-5. Around the second round of the NCAA tournament No. 2 UChicago vs. No. 12 Washington (St. Louis) 2 p.m. start

No. 1 Claremont-Mudd Scripps vs. No. 16 Redlands 1 p.m. start

No. No. 11 Denison vs. No. 32 Grinnell 1 p.m. start

No. No. 14 Wisconsin-Whitewater vs. No. 18 Gustavus Adolphus 1 p.m. start

No. No. 6 Tufts vs. No. 29 Christopher Newport 1 p.m. start

No. No. 13 Sewanee vs. No. 28 Washington & Lee Starts at 2 p.m

No. No. 10 Trinity (Tx.) vs. No. 25 MIT 2 p.m. start

No. 9 Williams vs. No. 21 RPI 2 p.m. start

No. No. 15 Johns Hopkins vs. No. 17 Mary Washington Starts at 2 p.m

No. 4 Bowdoin vs. Nichols 10am start

No. 8 Swarthmore 5, No. 20 NC Wesleyan 2

No. 7 Middlebury 5, Allegheny 0

