The Packs tournament comes to an end when Boise State defeats Nevada in the semifinals





Nevada 1, San Diego State 4 WP: Allie Light (11-7)

LP: Blake Craft (15-6)

Save: Dee Dee Hernandez (3)

Nevada 1, Boise State 4 WP: Taylor Caudill (19-13)

LP: Tyra Clary (9-6)

Friday March 10, 2024

Boise, Idaho Dona Larsen Park BOISE, Idaho The Pack fell short to San Diego State 4-1 in Friday's first game and tried to come back against Boise State in a must-win game, losing again 4-1 to end to the tournament series. Game 1 (1-4, L) Aztecs quieted Pack bats in the first game, as the offense was limited to just one run on three hits. San Diego State plated the game's first run with a solo shot in the third, ending the two scoreless innings between the teams. The Aztecs then added one run in each of the next three innings before that Taryn Jenkins scored Nevada's only run of the game with her seventeenth home run of the season in the seventh. Bald Senini saw her first appearance of the tournament pinchhitting in the sixth. Blake Craft got the start against the Aztecs in 4.2 innings. Craft struckout two, walked two and allowed three runs on five hits. Carley Brown came on in relief in the fifth and pitched the remaining 1.1 innings. Brown allowed one run on one hit. Game 2 (1-4, L) Boise State loaded the bases in the top of the second inning, but a phenomenal diving catch came out Tatum Maytorena ended the inning by holding the Broncos scoreless through two. The Broncos scored the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth with a sacrifice bunt and an RBI single. Pack cut the deficit in half in the bottom half of the inning with a solo home run off the scoreboard Gabby Herrera her seventeenth of the season. Boise State plated two runs in the sixth, extending the lead to three. In the bottom of the sixth, Maytorena reached on a lead-off single, followed by Bailie Clark based on a fielder's choice. Bridgette Gilliano reached on an error, which plated the tying run in Herrera. The Pack couldn't capitalize the inning with an infield pop-up. For the third time in the game, Boise State loads the bases, but the Pack is able to pull off a scoreless inning, leaving three Broncos on base. The Pack was able to plate the tying run again in the seventh, with Olsen and Senini reaching back-to-back singles. Hannah Di Genova came in to make a pinch hit with two on, filling the count, but ended up striking out. Tyra Clary got the start ahead of the peloton. Clary pitched three innings, striking out one and walking two, allowing one run on four hits. Carley Brown came in for relief in the fourth, 2.1 innings earlier Blake Craft came in in the sixth. Brown allowed three runs on four hits. Craft finished the game with 1.2 innings, striking out two and walking one, allowing no runs on two hits. Both Boise State and Nevada each saw three pitchers in the game. Track the package Follow Nevada Softball on social media @Nevada_Softball (X), @nevada_softball (Instagram) and on Facebook at Nevada Softball.

