James Anderson announces retirement, England Cricket Great's final match will be against…
England pace legend James Anderson has announced that he will retire from cricket this year. After becoming the first ever fast bowler to take 700 wickets in Test cricket during England's tour of India earlier this year, legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne's total of 708 wickets in the format could be on Anderson's target if he takes the field for one last run with the England team. The first Test of the summer at Lord's will be Anderson's last match, which will be against the West Indies. England will play Tests against the West Indies and Sri Lanka at home this year.
“Hello everyone. Just a note to say that the first Test of the summer at Lord's will be my last Test. It has been an incredible 20 years representing my country and playing the game I have loved since I was a child I am going to miss going to England so much, but I know the time is right to step aside and let others achieve their dreams, just like I did, because there is a greater feeling. not,” he wrote in the Instagram post.
“I couldn't have done this without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. I would like to thank them very much. I would also like to thank the players and coaches who made this the best course in the world.
“I'm excited about the new challenges ahead, and about filling my days with even more golf. Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it has always meant a lot, even if my face often says so don't show it. See you at the test, fare well Jimmy x”
According to 'The Guardian', Anderson was told by England Test team coach Brendon McCullum that they are looking to the future, with an eye on the 2025-26 Ashes in Australia, meaning the end of the road is near for the 41- years old.
The report stated that McCullum flew from New Zealand to Britain specifically to inform Anderson about his future during a round of golf. Anderson, who has played 187 Tests for England in a storied career that began in May 2003, along with 194 ODIs and 19 T20Is. is third in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers in Test cricket with 700 wickets, behind Warne (708) and Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800).
With PTI inputs
