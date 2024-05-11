A look inside the KU football stadium about 36 hours before graduation – The Lawrence Times

Share this post or save it for later

As of Friday evening, KU kick-off will begin in just over 36 hours.

Traditionally, students walk through the campanile and head to the football stadium to celebrate their achievements.

That will look a little different this year for many of the same students whose 2020 high school diplomas were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic:

August Rudisell/Lawrence Times August Rudisell/Lawrence Times August Rudisell/Lawrence Times August Rudisell/Lawrence Times Construction of the football stadium will progress from approximately 6:30 PM on Friday, May 10, 2024. Click on an image to enlarge it.

We checked in last week to ask about launch plans amid the ongoing multimillion-dollar reconstruction of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. (Read that article via this link.)

Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a spokesperson for the university, said via email Friday afternoon that there were no updates to commencement plans.

We know it will look different than previous years, with guest seating only on the east side of the stadium, but our graduates will have the same KU commencement experience as graduates from previous years, she said last week.

The university advises students to limit the number of guests in the stadium to six, but there must be enough space for everyone. Barcomb-Peterson said the seats on the east side of the stadium will be closer together than normal this year, but will accommodate all guests.

Much of the stadium's seating has been demolished for the first phase of the construction project. About 17,000 family members and guests normally attend the graduation ceremony. When the stadium was not under construction, its capacity was 47,000; currently there are 17,668 shoulder-to-shoulder bleacher seats available.

From Friday evening there were chairs on the covered field. Barcomb-Peterson said last week that preparation, such as placing the stage and chairs on the field, typically begins the Friday before the ceremony.

Advertisement

August Rudisell/Lawrence Times August Rudisell/Lawrence Times August Rudisell/Lawrence Times

The start is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 10:30 am. It will be rain or shine, although severe weather could cause delays. If there are any weather delays, they will be announced on KU's social media accounts and commencement website.

This year's event will be streamed live at the Kansas Union and the Jayhawk Welcome Center, Barcomb-Peterson said. There will also be a screen on the hill for guests who do not want to enter the stadium. The livestream will be accessible online.

KU's website and commencement.ku.edu includes a To attend page with details about parking and more FAQ page with further details about the ceremony and logistics.

If our local journalism is important to you, please help us continue to do this work.

Don't miss a beat… Click here to sign up for our email newsletters click here to first find out more about our newsletters

August Rudisell (he/him) has been a photographer and videographer for The Lawrence Times since March 2021. He is a former coordinator, he avidly consumes and creates local news, and he would love to meet your dog when he is out and about at a community event.

See more of his work for the Times here. He can be reached at arudisell (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com.

This message is from the Lawrence Times news team.

If you have any news tips, questions, comments, concerns, compliments or corrections for our team, please contact us and let us know what's on your mind. Find our contact details (and a quick contact form) on this link.

follow us so you don't miss the local news that matters most to you:

Latest Lawrence News:

Tom Harper

Share this post or save it for later A new outdoor classroom and event space at the Prairie Park Nature Center, designed and built by KU architecture students, is nearing completion. Mark Potts/Lawrence Times

Share this post or save it for later Although not much of the glory of the Northern Lights was visible to the naked eye on Friday evening, Lawrence residents soon discovered that their phones could 'see' more than they could. August Rudisell/Lawrence Times

Share this post or save it for later The Woodlawn Elementary School community will soon recognize the school's 100th anniversary with a celebration on the North Lawrence block. Molly Adams/Lawrence Times

Share this post or save it for later Projects to restore edible native species, create programming around indigenous food knowledge and several others have received $420,000 in grant money from Douglas County.

MORE …