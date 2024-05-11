Sports
A look inside the KU football stadium about 36 hours before graduation – The Lawrence Times
Share this post or save it for later
As of Friday evening, KU kick-off will begin in just over 36 hours.
Traditionally, students walk through the campanile and head to the football stadium to celebrate their achievements.
That will look a little different this year for many of the same students whose 2020 high school diplomas were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic:
We checked in last week to ask about launch plans amid the ongoing multimillion-dollar reconstruction of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. (Read that article via this link.)
Erinn Barcomb-Peterson, a spokesperson for the university, said via email Friday afternoon that there were no updates to commencement plans.
We know it will look different than previous years, with guest seating only on the east side of the stadium, but our graduates will have the same KU commencement experience as graduates from previous years, she said last week.
The university advises students to limit the number of guests in the stadium to six, but there must be enough space for everyone. Barcomb-Peterson said the seats on the east side of the stadium will be closer together than normal this year, but will accommodate all guests.
Much of the stadium's seating has been demolished for the first phase of the construction project. About 17,000 family members and guests normally attend the graduation ceremony. When the stadium was not under construction, its capacity was 47,000; currently there are 17,668 shoulder-to-shoulder bleacher seats available.
From Friday evening there were chairs on the covered field. Barcomb-Peterson said last week that preparation, such as placing the stage and chairs on the field, typically begins the Friday before the ceremony.
The start is scheduled for Sunday, May 12 at 10:30 am. It will be rain or shine, although severe weather could cause delays. If there are any weather delays, they will be announced on KU's social media accounts and commencement website.
This year's event will be streamed live at the Kansas Union and the Jayhawk Welcome Center, Barcomb-Peterson said. There will also be a screen on the hill for guests who do not want to enter the stadium. The livestream will be accessible online.
KU's website and commencement.ku.edu includes a To attend page with details about parking and more FAQ page with further details about the ceremony and logistics.
If our local journalism is important to you, please help us continue to do this work.
Don't miss a beat… Click here to sign up for our email newsletters
click here to first find out more about our newsletters
August Rudisell (he/him) has been a photographer and videographer for The Lawrence Times since March 2021. He is a former coordinator, he avidly consumes and creates local news, and he would love to meet your dog when he is out and about at a community event.
See more of his work for the Times here. He can be reached at arudisell (at) lawrencekstimes (dot) com.
This message is from the Lawrence Times news team.
If you have any news tips, questions, comments, concerns, compliments or corrections for our team, please contact us and let us know what's on your mind. Find our contact details (and a quick contact form) on this link.
follow us so you don't miss the local news that matters most to you:
Latest Lawrence News:
Share this post or save it for later
A new outdoor classroom and event space at the Prairie Park Nature Center, designed and built by KU architecture students, is nearing completion.
Share this post or save it for later
Although not much of the glory of the Northern Lights was visible to the naked eye on Friday evening, Lawrence residents soon discovered that their phones could 'see' more than they could.
Share this post or save it for later
The Woodlawn Elementary School community will soon recognize the school's 100th anniversary with a celebration on the North Lawrence block.
Share this post or save it for later
Projects to restore edible native species, create programming around indigenous food knowledge and several others have received $420,000 in grant money from Douglas County.
MORE …
|
Sources
2/ https://lawrencekstimes.com/2024/05/10/stadium-36hrs-ku-graduation/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chris Pine on “The Happiest Actor I've Ever Met in My Life”
- A look inside the KU football stadium about 36 hours before graduation – The Lawrence Times
- 2024 Elections: Trump launches personal attacks against Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
- The United States should consider Turkey as a regional balancing actor against Iran |
- How to see the Northern Lights from the UK tonight
- Body camera footage of police shooting in Yucaipa shows suspect putting officer in headlock – San Bernardino Sun
- Florida men's golf to begin postseason May 13
- “I was trying to protect myself from this ugliness…”
- Ahok reveals Jokowi once asked him to discuss MRT with Budiono, here is the result
- Where you recognize the Nan-E actor from Doctor Who
- James Anderson announces retirement, England Cricket Great's final match will be against…
- Novak Djokovic hit by falling water bottle. #NovakDjokovic #BBCNews