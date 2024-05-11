UNG Women's Tennis Wins Regional; Flagler Progress





North Georgia won their women's tennis regional with an epic 4-3 victory against Columbus State, while Flagler opened play in their regional with a sweep of Newberry. DAHLONEGA, GA – North Georgia's Angelina Linnikova completed an epic rally to capture the decisive point as the Nighthawks defeated Columbus State 4-3 on Saturday in the NCAA women's tennis regional. With the win, UNG advances to the NCAA national finals and the round of 16 beginning May 20 in Orlando, Florida. UNG improves to 23-1 on the season, while Columbus State's season comes to an end with a 15-8 record. Linnikova dropped the first set 7-5 to Columbus State's Mariana Ramirez while the two were ranked No. 1. Linnikova then won the second set 6–3 and the third 6–4, breaking Ramirez's serve and tying the set at 2–2. The two battled at 2:47 in what was one of four singles matches that would go to three more sets. Both teams started with a doubles match. Columbus State took the point with a win at the No. 1 spot as Ramirez and Nikoline Gullacksen defeated Johanna Lippert and Viktorie Wojcikova 6-4. UNG returned to take the first two singles matches. Valentina Ascarrunz defeated Yelena Labat 6-1, 6-2 in sixth singles, while Svetlana defeated Teterina Agostina Bigotti 6-4, 6-3 at #5. CSU tied the match at 2-2 at third singles, where Laura Pesickova came back after dropping the second set to beat Lippert 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. UNG went up 3-2 when Ashley Moinard rallied after dropping the first set to Isadora Oliveira 5-7, 6-1, 6-2 at fourth singles. CSU charted it again at No. 2 singles. Gullacksen dropped the first set 6-2 to Wojcikova, but rallied 6-2, 6-4 in the next two sets to win, leaving only Linnikova and Ramirez on the court. ST. AUGUSTINE No. 6 (Intercollegiate Tennis Association's Division II Top 50) Flagler College defeated No. 35 Newberry College 4-0 in a preliminary round match of the NCAA Division II Women's National Tournament Saturday morning at the Pollard Tennis Center. Flagler increased its record to 15-5 and improved to 6-1 in home games. Newberry's season ends with a 12-8 record. Flagler will face the winner of the game between Catawba College and Wingate University tomorrow at 3:30 p.m With the Wolves coming up short, the Saints only had to win one doubles match and the team of Laura Jipescu and Nadja Meier cruised to a 6-0 victory. Newberry lost No. 6 singles and it didn't take long for Toni Pfeiffer to defeat her opponent, Sarah Wells (6-0, 6-0) and Meier, the nation's No. 3, to get to a 6-0, 6. -1 win against Sofia Cardenas to decide the match. #6 Flagler 4, #35 Newberry 0

11-05-24 in St. Augustine, FL (Pollard Tennis Center) Singles competition

1. #3Nadja Meier(FLG) def. Sofia Cardenas (NEW) 6-0, 6-1

2. #50Dana Heimen(FLG) vs. Renee Dorval (NEW) 6-1, 2-2, unfinished

3. Leonie Floeth (FLG) vs. Alexa Gamborino (NEW) 6-3, unfinished

4.Eryka Kruk (FLG) vs. Hazel Vernon (NEW) 6-3, 3-0, unfinished

5.Toni Pfeiffer (FLG) def. Sarah Wells (NEW) 6-0, 6-0

6. Laura Jipescu (FLG) final No player (NEW), via walkover Doubles competition

1.Leonie Floeth/Dana Heimen(FLG) vs. Sofia Cardenas/Aina Miralles (NEW) 4-1, unfinished

2. Laura Jipescu/Nadja Meier (FLG) def. Renee Dorval/Alexa Gamborino (NEW) 6-0

3.Eryka Kruk/Toni Pfeiffer (FLG) def. No player/No player (NEW) via walkover Match notes New berry 12-8; National ranking #35

Flagship 15-5; National Ranking #6

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (6,5,1)

NCAA Division II Southeast Region No. 2

#7 Newberry at #2 Flagler

T-1:21 A-63

