Hockey Checklist Upper Deck Series 1 2024-25, box info, details

2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey isn't the first set of the year for the sport (the 2024-25 MVP gets that honor), but it kicks things into high gear. It's fitting that its release coincides with the kickoff of the NHL season.
Like last year, Upper Deck is taking a more streamlined approach to packs and boxes for its flagship release. That means small hobby boxes of only 12 packs. But each package comes with at least three inserts.
Young guns? Of course they are there, six per hobby box or any other package.
2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey Checklist Overview
Upper Deck has a great tradition of having the biggest set of the year, especially when it comes to the basic section. As has been the case for a long time, Series 1 has a total of 250 cards. Of these, 50 are Young Guns. Collectors can expect late debuts starting in the 2023-2024 season given the timing of Series 1's release. It will be too early to catch any of the rookies playing their first NHL games at the kickoff of the 2024 campaign -2025 (although there is the usual redemption for a First General Choice card).
Parallels include:
- Silver Outburst – 1:15 packs, Young Guns – 1:60 packs
- Clear Cut – 1:48 hobby packs, Young Guns – 1:144 hobby packs
- Luxury – /250
- Exclusive – /100
- Red burst – /25
- High gloss – /10
- Gold Burst – 1/1
This is the first of three episodes planned for Upper Deck Hockey 2024-2025. Series 2 and Extended Series each add another 250 cards, bringing the final total to 750.
Well-known and new inserts
The 2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey Checklist contains many inserts. That said, as has been the case for a while, autographs and memorabilia cards are not the focus.
UD Canvas returns, again with some beats from the basic set, but with different materials and a smaller checklist. Veterans are 1:4 packs, while Young Guns are 1:24. Parallels include black and white and printing plates. Series 1 has 120 cards and many more are planned for Series 2 and Extended Series.
Upper Deck is expanding their cornerstone Rookie Cards with a new insert set, Young Guns Renewed. These falling 1:4 packs take some of the best Young Guns of all time and give them a colorful twist. Artist, Lucas de Cardist, has reworked the backgrounds, creating something new and vibrant. Exclusive (/100), high gloss (/10) and printing plates (1/1) are also inserted randomly.
Stick to being bright and colorful Dazzlers. Blue versions are 1:12 hobby packs, while pink parallels are a hit. Cans come with a bonus pack of three orange, red (1:4 bonus packs) or black (1:12 bonus packs) versions. Green parallels are 1:4 blaster and 1:6 starter kit packs.
UD Portraits is back and with it comes a new design and different material. Series 1 packages highlight top veterans. Those looking for rookies will have to wait for Series 2.
Rounding out the recurring inserts is the population count. Inspired by graded cards and made on acetate, these have seven versions, each with a matching edition: 1000, 500, 100, 50, 25, 10 and 1. The first 30 cards are in Series 1 and a further 30 in Series 2 .
New inserts
Gaming XP draws inspiration from video games. The 100-card checklist is divided into four sections: Co-Op, FOP, PVP, and XP. They all have the parallels Speckle (1:48), Blue (1:192), Green (/199) and Gold (/25).
The top line of each franchise gets the spotlight in A-line (1:13 packages). Red (/99) and pressure plates (1/1) are the only parallels for this. It's a similar format for Breaking News (1:6 packages), which highlights key moments from the 2023-2024 season.
Other bet sets in Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey 2024-25 include Aimbot (1:6 packs), Checkpoint (1:6 packs) and City Satellites (1:8 packs). These three have the parallels Speckle, Black, Red (/99) and Gold (/10).
Holograms are synonymous with 1990s Upper Deck. They are rarely used anymore, but holograms are not extinct. Holotypes (packages of 1:504) are proof of this. The first 30 cards are here and Upper Deck plans to revisit it in Series 1 in the coming years with new cards, but without repeat players.
2024-25 Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey Cards at a Glance:
Cards per pack: Hobby – 12, Blaster – 12, Gravity Feed – 12, Tins – 12, Hanger Boxes – 24
Packs per case: Hobby – 12, Blaster – 4, Gravity Feed – 28, Cans – 8, Hanger boxes – 1
Boxes per case: Hobby – 12, Blaster – 20, Gravity Feed – 6, Cans – 12
Set size: 250 cards
Release date (subject to change): October 9, 2024
What can you expect in a hobby box:
- A-lines or breaking news – 3 total
- Aimbots, city satellites or UD portraits – 8 total
- Aimbots, City Satellites or UD Portraits Speckle – 1 total
- Blue Dazzlers – 1
- Gaming co-op, FOV, PVP or XP – 6 total
- Gaming Co-op, FOV, PVP or XP Speckle – 1 total
- UD cloth – 4
- Young guns renewed – 3
- Eruption Silver – 1
- Clear Cut, UD Canvas Black and White, Dazzlers Pink, Gaming Co-Op/FOV/PVP/XP Blue – 1 total
- Young Guns Rookie Cards – 6
- Additional serial number cards, short prints or printing plates – 1 total
Recent Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey Releases:
The full Upper Deck Series 1 Hockey checklist and team set lists for 2024-25 will appear as soon as they become available, likely shortly before the product's release.
