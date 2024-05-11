Manika Batra will compete among the top 25 rowers in the world and can hope for a better draw at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris





Manika Batra becomes the first Indian woman player to break into the TOP 25 in the world

Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra showcased her talent at the Saudi Smash tournament, reviving her confidence ahead of the Paris Olympics. Despite her journey ending in the quarter-finals with a defeat to world number 5 Hina Hayata, her stellar performances provide a much-needed boost, especially after a slow start to the year and missing the mixed team quota for Paris. Moreover, this remarkable performance is expected to propel her to a new career-high ranking of 24. Great performance from Manika Batra in the Saudi Smash tournament The Saudi Smash tournament marked a major milestone in Batra's career, culminating in her monumental victory over world number 2 Wang Manyu. This triumph has special significance as it ended her five-match losing streak against Wang, with Batra making a remarkable comeback after losing the first game. She showed exceptional skills with down-the-line pushes and wide blocks, winning the match in a thrilling fourth game. Another notable setback came in the round of 16, where Batra defeated Germany's Nina Mittelham, marking her first win over the world number 14. Batra showed an impressive presence on the table and dominated the match, conceding just 22 points against Mittelham in a straight-game affair. Although Batra did not medal during the tournament, her defensive skills and quick twidling skills were on full display. Further according The bridge, her exceptional performance has secured her entry into the top 25 players in the world, making her the first Indian woman player to achieve this milestone. With a projected No. 24 in the world rankings, Batra is poised to get a favorable seeding at the Paris Olympics, potentially securing a spot in the top 16 seedings. Check out more latest news about the Paris Olympics Indian women with brilliant achievements in 2024 This achievement serves as extra motivation for Batra, who recently regained her position as India's top-ranked female player. Her revival, coupled with the consistent performances of players like Sreeja Akula and Ayhika Mukherjee, reflects the remarkable progress Indian rowers have made in 2024. Notably, Indian players made headlines earlier this year at the ITTF World Team Championship where they challenged the formidable Chinese team and recorded historic victories. Ayhika Mukherjee upset world number 1 Sun Yingsha, while Sreeja Akula defeated Wang Yidi to add to India's first-ever Olympic quota in team events. With Batra's renewed form and momentum, alongside the consistency of her compatriots, Indian table tennis players are poised to make a significant impact at the Paris Olympics, aiming to achieve unprecedented success on the world stage. The editors choose



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.in/table-tennis/manika-batra-set-to-enter-top-25-paddlers-in-the-world-could-hope-for-better-draw-in-paris-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos