Domestic cricket reforms: BCCI eliminates toss in CK Nayudu Trophy | Cricket news





Mumbai: In an unprecedented move, BCCI secretary Jay Shah while the salient features of the Domestic cricket calendar for the 2024-2025 season revealed that the board has eliminated the toss in the CK Nayudu Trophy matches (for men's under-23) for the 2024-2025 season, with the visiting team now having the right to choose whether they want to bat or bowling First.

"The toss will be eliminated for the CK Nayudu Trophy matches. Instead, the visiting team will have the right to choose whether to bat or bowl first," Shah stated while highlighting the salient features of the domestic cricket calendar for the 2024 season 2025 announced.

The idea is clearly to put an end to the trend of home teams spoiling the pitches, usually running on circuits, and winning under-23 matches, which are just one level below the Ranji Trophy and thus of great importance in the domestic system.

It is the first time that the BCCI had abolished the toss, an essential part of the game, in domestic cricket. In a similar love, the English Cricket Board had eliminated the toss in County Championship matches for four seasons (from 2016 to 2019), before reintroducing it from the 2020 season.

Introducing yet another move in the CK Nayudu Trophy, Shah announced that the BCCI will implement a new points system aimed at promoting balanced performance. This includes awarding points for batting and bowling performances in the first innings, in addition to points for first innings lead or outright victory. A similar points system for batting and bowling performance is common in the English County Championship.

If this system proves to work well, the BCCI will introduce it in the Ranji Trophy next season. A review will be conducted at the end of the season to assess the effectiveness of the new points system, with a decision on whether it will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy for the next season, Shah said.

These recommendations – which also include splitting the Ranji Trophy into two phases and allowing the national selectors to pick four Duleep Trophy teams – were made by a specially formed four-member committee to revamp domestic cricket, including Indian head coach Rahul Dravid, National Cricket Academy Chairman VVS Laxman chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI GM cricket operations Abey Kuruvilla. Shah has now sent these recommendations to the Apex Council for approval.

Ranji Trophy split into two phases

Meanwhile, in another crucial decision, the BCCI announced that the Ranji Trophy will be held in two phases, with the first five matches of the tournament being played after the Duleep Trophy, which will kick off the domestic season, and the Irani Cup, followed. through the white ball tournaments: the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The final two Ranji league matches and the knockout stage will be held at the end of the domestic season.

While the BCCI has not announced the dates of the tournaments, the timing of the start of the Ranji Trophy has been pushed back to perhaps October after many teams complained that their matches in the North and East Zones were hampered by the bad weather in January, when the Ranji started last season. Careful consideration has been given to scheduling matches to minimize the impact of weather disruptions, Shah said.

Duleep Trophy teams are chosen by national selectors

The 2024-2025 domestic season will kick off with the Duleep Trophy, which will feature four teams chosen by the national selectors. It seems that the BCCI has done away with the zonal system in the Duleep Trophy after reintroducing it a few seasons ago.

The gap between matches needs to be increased

Following a suggestion from Indian bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur in March, the BCCI has decided to increase the gap between the Ranji Trophy matches from just the current three days.

There will be a wider gap between matches so that players have enough time for recovery and to continue performing at their peak throughout the season, Shah said.

In March, Thakur had proposed more than just a three-day break between Ranji Trophy matches to avoid injuries to the players. “It is difficult because we play first-class matches with a three-day break and I don't think this has ever happened. If the boys continue to play like this for two more seasons, there will be a lot of injuries across the country,” he had warned.

In women's cricket, the BCCI has decided that in all inter-zonal women's tournaments, including one-day, T20 and multi-day tournaments, teams will be selected by the national selectors, Shah informed.

