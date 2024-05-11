Sports
FSU Football's DJ Uiagalelei ranks second in the ACC QB rankings
247Sports released its ACC football quarterback rankings after the end of the spring season. Florida State QB DJ Uiagalelei came in second, a high ranking considering he's above Cade Klubnik Clemson's QB, who replaced Uiagalelei in the 2022 ACC Championship Game.
Klubnik came seventh on the list. Miami's Cam Ward took first place.
READ MORE: FSU Football loses promising wide receiver Destyn Hill for 2024 season
247Sports Brad Crawford wrote this about Uiagalelei:
This is awkward. The player who was poached from Clemson in favor of Klubnik is back ahead of the Tigers' starter in our post-spring power rankings at the position. Many wondered how “DJU” would fare in the Pac-12 at Oregon State, but after ultimately playing within an offense that played to his strengths, he gave a positive answer. Uiagalelei is back in the ACC, where he will get a redemption opportunity after inconsistent performances during three years with the Tigers previously. Mike Norvell has made sure there are plenty of options to throw to with a loaded roster.
–Brad Crawford, 247Sports
Many options are correct. With weapons at wide receiver like LSU transfer Jalen Brown, Alabama transfer Malik Benson, Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann and Hykeem Williams, among others, the FSU pass-catching squad will have enough speed to match Uiagalelei's arm strength.
After spending three years with the Clemson Tigers, Uiagalelei led the Oregon State Beavers to an 8-4 record with key wins over Utah and UCLA.
As a true freshman with the Tigers, DJU came in relief for Trevor Lawrence and defied expectations going 30-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns against Boston College. He followed that up with a 29-44 performance for 439 yards and two touchdowns against Notre Dame in South Bend.
During his lone season at Oregon State, Uiagalelei had a 57% completion percentage and threw 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions.
READ MORE: FSU Football Lands Veteran SEC Transfer Linebacker From Auburn Tigers
Keep up
