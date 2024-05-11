Novak Djokovic makes light of terrifying incident in Rome | ATP tour





Rome Djokovic makes light of terrifying incident in Rome Serb jokingly wears a helmet to the venue on Saturday May 11, 2024 AFP/Getty images Novak Djokovic in good spirits on Saturday at the Foro Italico in Rome.

By ATP staff Novak Djokovic jokingly wore a helmet at the Foro Italico on Saturday to shed light on a terrifying incident that took place after his second-round match at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia on Friday. The six-time Rome champion returned to the venue for training on Saturday and showed his comedic side as he approached fans to sign autographs wearing a helmet. “Today I was prepared,” he wrote on social media. Today I came prepared. #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/b4tRYhZ8d7 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 11, 2024 After the No. 1 player in the PIF ATP Rankings defeated Corentin Moutet on Friday, he was signing autographs to fans on the walkway that leads players off the court. A fan leaned over and a water bottle accidentally fell out of their book bag and hit Djokovic in the head. “Novak Djokovic was accidentally hit on the head by a water bottle while leaving the central court at the end of his match while signing autographs to the spectators. He was properly medicated and has already left the Foro Italico to return to his hotel; his condition is not a cause for concern,” tournament organizers said in a statement shortly afterwards.

The 36-year-old reassured his fans from his hotel room. “Thank you for the concerned messages,” Djokovic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 'This was an accident and I'm happy to rest in the hotel with an ice pack. Until Sunday.' Djokovic had a big smile on his face as he interacted with the fans on Saturday. The top seed will then play 29th seed Alejandro Tabilo. It will be the pair's first Lexus ATP Head2Head meeting.

