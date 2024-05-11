Connor Bedard scores two in hockey world debut to lead Canada past Great Britain

Connor Bedard scored twice in his world debut on men's hockey to help Canada double up newcomer Great Britain 4-2 on Sunday in Prague, Czech Republic.

The 18-year-old Bedard, who was coming off a stellar rookie season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in the span of four minutes of the second period to put the Group A match in Prague out of reach.

Canada had to rally from a goal down despite Britain leading 12-3 in the opening period and 34-15 overall.

Liam Kirk put Great Britain 1–0 ahead on a power play in the eighth minute of the match, but the lead lasted just 30 seconds as Michael Bunting found the back of the net from the point to make it 1–1 .

Brandon Hagel put the defending champions ahead 5:45 into the second period with a shot high into the roof of the net.

Then it was Bedard's turn.

The teenager found the net midway through the frame for his first senior goal. He made it 4–1 after Nick Paul gave him a perfect pass.

Ben O'Connor scored for Great Britain in the third period.

Canadian goaltender Joel Hofer posted 13 saves, while Great Britain's Jackson Whistle made 30 stops.

“It's nice to score, but it's not something I'm thinking about right now,” said the 18-year-old Bedard. “It was a good first match, but we want to continue to improve and maintain steady progress throughout the tournament, and we look forward to continuing to play matches here”.

Bedard scored twice in a span of four minutes in the second period, putting the game out of reach. The North Vancouver native, who led all rookies with 61 points in his first season in the NHL with Chicago, won the U18 world championships in 2021 and the world junior championships in 2022 and 2023 with Canada.

“He's a great player,” Canadian captain Colton Parayko said of Bedard. “Off the ice he works very hard, he is really professional. It's exciting to have a player like that on our team and we look forward to seeing him evolve as the player.” tournament continues.”

Canada won the tournament for the 28th time in 2023, beating Germany 5-2 in the final.

“There are the best in the world and we skated with them tonight,” O'Connor said of the Canadians. “We've even said it to them sometimes, it's pretty cool. The last time we played Canada I think it was 8-0, so we've come a long way.”

Canada next plays against Denmark on Sunday and will also play against Austria, Norway, Finland, Switzerland and host country the Czech Republic in the preliminary round.

The tournament concludes with the medal games on May 26.

The US hopes to recover from its loss

Host nation Czech Republic would later meet Norway in Group A action.

In Group B in the city of Ostrava, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening match.

Another newcomer to the top division, Poland, took last year's bronze medalists Latvia to extra time before falling 5-4. Latvia captain and former Ottawa senator Kaspars Daugavins had two goals, including the winner, and an assist.

The United States hopes to bounce back from a 5-2 loss to Sweden in a Group B match against Germany later Saturday.

