James Anderson to end his record-breaking English test cricket career at Lord's in July | National sports

England fast bowler James Anderson will retire from Test cricket after the match against the West Indies at Lord's in July, bringing to an end one of the most remarkable careers in the history of the international game.

It will be 41-year-old Anderson's 188th Test match. Only India great Sachin Tendulkar has more with 200, giving him another chance to add to his tally of 700 Test wickets, comfortably the most by any pacer. Only spinners Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan have more Test wickets.

It's been 20 years of representing my country and playing the game I've loved since I was a kid,” Anderson, who made his Test debut at Lord's in 2003, said on Saturday.

I'm going to miss walking to England so much. But I know the time is right to step aside and let others achieve their dreams, just like I did, because there is no greater feeling.

Anderson's announcement came after he had a review with England Test coach Brendon McCullum, who was visiting Britain from his native New Zealand. The pair spoke during a round of golf.

My future is clearly something that is being talked about. I feel like we've been talking about it for 10 years and with every coach I've had, Anderson told the BBC. “It was just looking ahead: could a 43-year-old me get to the Ashes in 18 months? And I came to the decision, probably not, it feels like a challenge at this stage of my career.

There are about 15 Tests before the Ashes (in 2025-26), so it gives England time to get other guys to test matches and gain experience before then. We have come to the decision that I will play one more Test match.

Anderson said he was looking forward to filling my days with more golf.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it has always meant a lot, even if it often doesn't show on my face,” he said. “See you at the test. Well done.”

Anderson, who turns 42 on July 30, has taken just 15 wickets in his last eight Tests at an average of 50.8, so England are looking to the future.

Stuart Broad, Anderson's new ball partner for England, retired from cricket last year.

England will play three Tests each against the West Indies and Sri Lanka. One of those against the Sri Lankans is at Old Trafford in Manchester, where Anderson has a stand named after him, but by then he will have played his last Test.

Nasser Hussain, who captained England when Anderson made his Test debut against Zimbabwe, said the pacer was perhaps our greatest ever cricketer.

He has been a great cricketer with everything he has done on and off the field: his fitness, his form, his skill and his will to bounce back from adversity. It will be a very emotional week at Lords,” said Hussain.

But I think it's a week he deserves, first and foremost because he deserves to be in that side. He is definitely in the best team in England, still with the Dukes ball.”

