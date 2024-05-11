Sports
3 Virginia Tech Football Opponents Have Top 10 Toughest Schedules in 2024
We are still three months away from the start of the 2024 college football season. Virginia Tech opens on Labor Day weekend in Nashville, Tennessee against SEC foe Vanderbilt, the first of their four consecutive non-conference games to start the season.
After their four non-conference games, the Hokiess will close out the season with their eight ACC games, and on paper the conference schedule seems feasible in terms of chasing a spot in the ACC race. There is no Florida State or Louisville on it and after opening with away games at Miami and Stanford, six of their final eight games will be at home.
Three of the Hokies' twelve opponents are ranked in the top 10 in the country according to one college football writer for having the toughest schedules in the country.
Two of the three teams that do that Brad Crawford of 247Sports thinks he has the toughest schedules in the country and is in the Top 10 for 2024. One of those is quite surprising and could be a long season if things don't go well.
10.Clemson
The Tigers, who have been very quiet in the transfer portal compared to other schools, are off to a rough start to the season facing Georgia in Atlanta, but they have conference road games at Florida State, Louisville and Virginia Tech. They visit Blacksburg on November 9 and the stakes could be high for both teams.
6.Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets have an extremely difficult schedule to end the season with games against Notre Dame (Meercedes-Benz Stadium), at Virginia Tech, Miami, North Carolina State and at Georgia. Yes, that's tough. If there's a bright spot, it's that all of those games, except for a trip to Blacksburg and Athens, will mainly be home games. Still, I'm surprised this wasn't in the Top 5.
5.Vanderbilt
This one was a surprise at first glance, but my goodness. What a schedule awaits the Commodores. After starting with what Crawford calls ACC darkhorse Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt has some winnable non-conference games, but SEC games at Missouri, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Auburn South Carolina, at LSU and Tennessee is not a schedule anyone wants . Again, this should be a season-opening win for the Hokies on the road.
Looking at what other ACC teams have, Virginia Tech should feel like they have a very viable ACC schedule to compete with during the season. Playing Miami and Stanford in back-to-back weeks will be a very tough challenge early in the season.
|
Sources
2/ https://fightinggobbler.com/posts/virginia-tech-football-opponents-top-10-toughest-schedules-2024-01hxj11w3wzr
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hailey Bieber shares behind-the-scenes photo from her pregnancy video shoot | Entertainment
- 3 Virginia Tech Football Opponents Have Top 10 Toughest Schedules in 2024
- Myrtle Beach area store offers old-fashioned golf apparel
- Wall Street heads to the finish line of another winning week – NBC4 WCMH-TV
- Google I/O 2024: What to expect
- Imran Khan's defeat will be the country's loss: Fawad Chaudhry
- Israeli whistleblowers detail the abuse of Palestinians in a dark detention center
- James Anderson to end his record-breaking English test cricket career at Lord's in July | National sports
- I know better, but I still hope Google I/O isn't filled with endless AI promises
- WTCS Yokohama: Full list of men's starters as Olympic champion Kristian Blummenfelt kicks off season – Elite News
- Wall Street heads to the finish line of another winning week
- Joe Biden wants to remind 2024 voters of an assessment and an agenda. It's often that of Donald Trump