Sports
Connor Bedard scores twice as Canada rallies to beat Great Britain at hockey worlds
PRAGUE, Czech Republic Connor Bedard scored twice in his World Cup debut and Canada overcame a surprising early deficit to open its title defense at the Hockey World Cup on Saturday with a 4-2 victory over newcomer Great Britain.
The 18-year-old Bedard, who was coming off a stellar rookie NHL season with the Chicago Blackhawks, scored twice in a four-minute span of the second period to put the Group A match in Prague out of reach.
It was a good first match, but we want to continue to improve and make steady progress throughout the tournament, and we look forward to continuing to play matches here,” said Bedard.
Canada had to rally from a goal down despite Britain leading 12-3 in the opening period and 34-15 overall.
(Great Britain) was really committed and blocked a lot of shots,” Canadian head coach Andr Tourigny said. 'They work very hard, and in this tournament it can be difficult to generate attacks. That's why every team can win games here. Tomorrow we have to continue to get better because this tournament is all about which team can improve the most.
Liam Kirk put Great Britain 1–0 ahead on a power play in the eighth minute of the match, but the lead lasted just 30 seconds as Michael Bunting found the back of the net from the point to make it 1–1 .
“I had some time and space and I knew I could make a good shot,” Bunting said. “I saw (Nick) Paul standing in front of the net, and he's a big guy, but it went right past him and I was happy to see it go.”
Brandon Hagel put the defending champions ahead 5:45 into the second period with a shot high into the roof of the net.
Then it was Bedard's turn.
The teenager beat goalkeeper Jackson Whistle (30 saves) midway through the frame for his first goal of the senior championship, picking up a rebound to reward Canada for sustained pressure at Britain's end.
He made it 4–1 minutes later after Nick Paul gave him a perfect pass.
Ben OConnor scored for Great Britain in the third period as he beat Canadian goalkeeper Joel Hofer, who made 13 saves.
Bedard is a finalist for this year's Calder Trophy as NHL Rookie of the Year after posting a team- and rookie-leading 61 points (22 goals, 39 assists) against Chicago despite missing 14 games with a broken jaw .
Canada next plays Denmark on Sunday. Denmark opened with a 5-1 win over Austria behind two goals and an assist from striker Joachim Blichfeld.
“We know that Denmark is a good team and that they will play hard tomorrow, so we have to be ready for that,” Bedard said.
In the other Group A match, Roman Cervenka scored twice as hosts Czech Republic came back from 3-1 down to beat Norway 6-3 for a second straight win.
In Group B in the city of Ostrava, the United States recovered from a 5-2 loss to Sweden by beating number two Germany 6-1 on Saturday at the Ice Hockey World Cup.
Johnny Gaudreau and Michael Kesselring each had a goal and an assist, and captain Brady Tkatchuk, Luke Hughes, Trevor Zegras and Michael Eyssimont added goals in a Group B match in Ostrava.
Goalkeeper Alex Lyon stopped all 14 German shots he faced before being substituted for Trey Augustine due to an injury at 3:27 of the middle period. Augustine made 11 saves.
Earleir, Kazakhstan defeated France 3-1 in their opening match.
Another newcomer to the top division, Poland, took last year's bronze medalists Latvia to extra time before falling 5-4. Latvia captain and former Ottawa senator Kaspars Daugavins had two goals, including the winner, and an assist.
___
With files from The Canadian Press.
