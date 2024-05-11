Vernon Clark Brittingham, Jr. Obituary





Vernon Clark Brittingham Jr. of Salisbury went to be with the Lord on May 10, 2024. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather; Vernon has never known a stranger. Being born during the Great Depression gave him the determination to be a dedicated worker and provider for his family. During his 91 years he experienced the Second World War, two conflicts, the Gulf and Cold Wars; but also the invention of the computer, the jet engine and television. He excitedly watched the broadcast of a man walking on the moon on a black and white TV. After graduating from Wicomico High School in 1951, he served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. Returning to Salisbury, he began a lifelong career in retail and management with: RE Powell, Lee Johnsons, Montgomery Ward, Baltimore Stationary Company and Sams Club. Preceded in death by his parents, Helen Virginia Adelaide Genevieve Brickert Brittingham Cox Howard and Vernon Clark Brittingham Sr., as well as a sister, Zay Dee Lee Brittingham; stepfather, Lewes Howard; good friend, Bob Tindall; son-in-law, Charles Richards; three beloved brothers-in-law, Ronald, Earl and William Taylor, and grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. E.W. Brickert. He adored his grandmother, Zaidee, who played an important role in his upbringing. A talented musician, teacher and preacher, she guided his life and was a strong moral compass. Vernon later became a deacon and taught Sunday School at Oak Ridge Baptist Church here in Salisbury, where he eagerly welcomed everyone who entered with a smile and a firm handshake! He had a great sense of humor and was always quick with a joke; even told them in the hospital and on his deathbed. As a former employee of the Boulevard Theater, he loved a good movie, especially suspenseful ones, or westerns, while as a child he wanted to become a cowboy himself. He enjoyed camping, attending high school football games every Friday night and enjoyed watching tennis and his NFL Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed checkers and played table tennis with anyone who picked up a paddle. Survived by the love of his life and 68 years of marriage, Betty Mae Brittingham; two children, Teresa Mae Richards, Belinda (Michael) Thompson; grandchildren, Andrew (Emily) Richards, Taylore Thompson, Shelbie Thompson and great-granddaughter, Alice. As well as the lovelorn sister, Dorothy Taylor; cousin who was like a sister, Ann Brittingham Suthowski, cousin, Ginger Esposito (Bob); and extended family, Cindy Eckman, Earl Taylor Jr., Judy (Fred) Senkbeil, and their children. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury. Friends may call at Bounds Funeral Home on East Main Street in Salisbury on Wednesday evening from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vernon's memory may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, 361 Tilghman Rd, Salisbury, MD 21804. Visit www.boundsfuneralhome.com to share stories and memories with the family. Posted online on May 11, 2024 Published in the Daily Times

