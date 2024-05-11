Women's lacrosse will face James Madison in the second round





#4Maryland (13-5) vsJames Madison (14-5) May 12, 2024 Field hockey and lacrosse complex 12:30 PM ET ESPN+ COLLEGE PARK, MD – The No. 4 seed Terps enter the second round of the NCAA Tournament this Sunday against James Madison at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. The match will be broadcast live on ESPN Plus at 12:30 p.m Parking is free in lot 11b for Sunday's game. Tickets are possible bought here. Where we are Maryland advanced to the second round of the dance after defeating Robert Morris 17-1 in the first-ever meeting between the two programs. James Madison defeated Penn State in the opening round to secure their spot in the second round.

Kate Sites led the Terps with four goals against the Colonials, while Kori Edmondson And Hanna Leubecker both produced hat-tricks. Julia Hammerschlag scored six saves in the cage, a new career high.

The Terps enter the day with an overall 13-5 mark with six regular season wins over top-25 teams and three wins over top-5 teams, including then-No. 5 Syracuse, No. 2 James Madison and No. 2 Michigan .

With the fourth seed in the tournament, the Terps are looking to make a strong run with top players Meghan Ball, Shaylan Ahearn and Eloise Clevenger who all earned First Team All-Big Team honors.

Meghan Ball, Shaylan Ahearn and Eloise Clevenger who all earned First Team All-Big Team honors. Maryland finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 road record. The Terps finished conference play 4-2 with wins against Ohio State, Rutgers, Michigan and Johns Hopkins.

To compress Emily Sterling was selected as Tewaaraton nominees at the end of the regular season.

Emily Sterling was selected as Tewaaraton nominees at the end of the regular season. Maryland led the conference with eight All-Big Ten honorees. Ahoor, Ball and Clevenger were named to the first team. Five Terps – Edmondson, Leubecker, Kennedy Major, Libby May and Sterling – were selected to the Second Team, the most in the Big Ten. Julia Hammerschlag received Sportsmanship Team honors. The Terps after a 17-1 victory over Robert Morris in the first round, May 10, 2024 Championship facility The The Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex completed renovations this fall, completing a comprehensive facility upgrade, transforming the existing 5,500-square-foot facility into a 17,193-square-foot team house.

The Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex completed renovations this fall, completing a comprehensive facility upgrade, transforming the existing 5,500-square-foot facility into a 17,193-square-foot team house. The facility features larger, separate locker rooms for field hockey and women's lacrosse student-athletes with spacious team rooms with all-new technologies, a larger sports medicine room with new rehabilitation and recovery equipment, including hydrotherapy room, a signature lobby to recognize and celebrate the championships and success of celebrating both programs, a relocated fan entrance for easy access to the complex seating areas and a second-floor addition with coaching offices and meeting rooms.

This season, Terp Nation set a new attendance record at the complex with 2,400 attendees on April 6. New attendance record for a women's lacrosse game on April 6, 2024 Highlights of 2024 Hanna Leubecker leads Maryland in scoring with 50 goals. She ranks second in points behind Eloise Clevenger, who leads the team in points (75) and assists (49). She is averaging 2.8 assists per game, which leads the Big Ten, and 4.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference.

leads Maryland in scoring with 50 goals. She ranks second in points behind Eloise Clevenger, who leads the team in points (75) and assists (49). She is averaging 2.8 assists per game, which leads the Big Ten, and 4.2 points per game, which ranks fifth in the conference. Maryland's 'Defender U' defensive unit currently ranks second in the conference and eighth in the nation in defensive ratings (8.39). They allowed just one goal to Robert Morris on Friday, the fewest goals allowed in a tournament game since holding New Hampshire to one goal in 1980.

They allowed just one goal to Robert Morris on Friday, the fewest goals allowed in a tournament game since holding New Hampshire to one goal in 1980. Chrissy Thomas has scored 23 points in her last six games, on 12 goals and 11 assists. The senior added two assists against the Colonials on Friday.

has scored 23 points in her last six games, on 12 goals and 11 assists. The senior added two assists against the Colonials on Friday. Meghan Bal has been a leader on Mayland's defense all season. She leads the team in ground balls and caused turnovers with 35 apiece. She ranks third in the conference in turnovers caused per game (1.90).

has been a leader on Mayland's defense all season. She leads the team in ground balls and caused turnovers with 35 apiece. She ranks third in the conference in turnovers caused per game (1.90). Emily Sterling continues her excellent play in net for the Terps. She owns the fifth-best save percentage in the country at .526. Sterling leads the conference in saves per game (9.80). Maryland's goaltending unit, including Julia Hammerschlag And Carly Peterson owns the third-best save percentage in the country at .535. Draw queens Shaylan Ahearn , a First Team All-Big Ten selection, continued her dominance of the drawing circle in the opening round with eight controls. After making a large majority of draws this season, Ahearn and the Terps have a 63 percent winning percentage, sixth best in the country.

, a First Team All-Big Ten selection, continued her dominance of the drawing circle in the opening round with eight controls. After making a large majority of draws this season, Ahearn and the Terps have a 63 percent winning percentage, sixth best in the country. Ahearn ranks third all-time in career draws (414) and fifth in the Big Ten with 5.17 draws per game. She wants to be second all-time in career draws, as she is just seven behind Kali Hartshorn (2017-20) at 421.

wants to be second all-time in career draws, as she is just seven behind Kali Hartshorn (2017-20) at 421. Ahoor, Meghan Ball and Shannon Smith are responsible for 81 percent of the 270 lottery checks. Ahearn leads the team with 93 draws, followed by Ball with 69 and Smith with 57. Dominance under Reese Head coach Cathy Reese is in her 18th season at the helm of Maryland women's lacrosse. The winningest coach in program history, Reese is 330-46 as a head coach and has led the Terps to five national championships, 12 Final Fours and 22 Conference Championships.

Cathy Reese is in her 18th season at the helm of Maryland women's lacrosse. The winningest coach in program history, Reese is 330-46 as a head coach and has led the Terps to five national championships, 12 Final Fours and 22 Conference Championships. Maryland is 172-11 at home under Reese, with eight undefeated at home campaigns over the past 11 seasons (2013, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '19, '21).

campaigns over the past 11 seasons (2013, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '19, '21). Reese is the fifth all-time winningest active head coach and the sixth all-time winningest coach in Division 1 women's lacrosse at 360-75. Former Maryland head coach Cindy Timchal is the winningest lacrosse coach of all time with 578 wins. history vs. James Madison The Terps have an impressive 43-6 all-time record against James Madison and have won 13 of their last 16 games

The programs met earlier this season when then-No. 9 Maryland defeated the No. 2 Dukes, 11-8, in College Park.

Maryland trailed 5-2 in the first half before scoring eight of the next nine goals to take a commanding 10-6 lead early in the fourth quarter. The starting signal was scored by Eloise Clevenger and the Terps dominated the rest of the way. Clevenger finished with two goals and two assists.

and the Terps dominated the rest of the way. Clevenger finished with two goals and two assists. Emily Sterling made 14 saves, many of which came at close range, to anchor Maryland's defense. The defense led by Meghan Bal , Brianna Lamoureux And Kennedy Major made for an all-out valiant effort to slow down James Madison. Major had four caused turnovers to lead the team. Lamoureux had four ground balls that were team-best. Ball led the team with five draw checks. The Dukes came into the game averaging 18.8 goals per game and were held to eight and just three in the second half.

