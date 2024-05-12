England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





England fast bowler James Anderson today announced via a personal statement that he will retire from Test cricket after the first Test at Lord's against the West Indies this summer

England's great James Anderson is retiring from Test cricket this summer England seamer James Anderson today confirmed in a personal statement that he will retire from Test cricket after the first Test of the summer against the West Indies at Lords starting on July 10. Anderson, 41, who made his Test debut at Lords in 2003 and has taken 700 wickets in 187 Tests – the most of any pace bowler in Test history, released the following heartfelt statement on his social media platforms this morning. Hello everyone. Just a note to say that the first test of the summer at Lords will be my last test. “It's been an incredible 20 years representing my country and playing the game I've loved since I was a child. I'm going to miss going to England so much. But I know the time is right to make a difference. ​to step aside and let others realize their dreams.” as I have done, because there is no greater feeling. “I couldn't have done this without the love and support of Daniella, Lola, Ruby and my parents. I would like to thank them very much. I would also like to thank the players and coaches who made this the best course in the world. “I'm excited about the new challenges ahead, and I'm filling my days with even more golf. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me over the years, it has always meant a lot, even though it often doesn't show on my face. “See you at the Trial, “Well done, “Jimmy x” ECB chairman Richard Thompson added: I don't think I will ever see another bowler who can match Jimmy. It was an honor for an England fan to watch him and marvel at his skill with the ball. That he is still at the top of his game at the age of 41 is remarkable, and he is a true inspiration and role model for peers and younger generations alike. His final test promises to be an emotional one, and having been there for his first test in 2003, it will be an honor to watch his final test at Lords in July. English cricket owes Jimmy Anderson a farewell like no other.

